HEART ATTACK ● SUASION ● RAGE BEHIND // Le Réacteur Espace Icare Issy-les-Moulineaux, 14 octobre 2023, Issy-les-Moulineaux.

HEART ATTACK ● SUASION ● RAGE BEHIND // Le Réacteur Samedi 14 octobre, 19h30 Espace Icare 10/12€ en prévente – 13/15€ sur place

??????? ????́ ??? ??????? ???? ?? ????????? ?? ????? ????? ????? ??????? ????? ???????, ?????? ???? ??́??? ?????? ???? ?????? ??? ???̀?? ?? ????????, ???? ?? ??? ?? ?’????????? ???? ?? ?????? ??? ?????? ??? ???? ???? ????? ?????? ?’?́?????? ????? ?? ????????? (?????, ?????????, ???????? ?????… ???? ?? ????? ??’???). ??? ?? ???? ????? ?????????? ??????́????? ?????? ????̂???? ?? ????? ??? ?? ??????????, ???? ?? ??????? ??????-????? ??? ?’? ??? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ?? ???? ???? ??? ?????? !

HEART ATTACK

Avec son troisième album « Negative Sun » (Atomic Fire Records), et son thrash métal de haut niveau, Heart Attack brise les codes en multipliant les influences, et explore des pans du métal en lorgnant du côté de Behemoth, Machine Head ou encore Opeth mais aussi du métalcore plus moderne. Ce mélange audacieux, fait de la musique du combo, une alchimie puissante et unique, déjà reconnaissable entre mille.

https://www.instagram.com/heartattack__official/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KAsecb-HXI

SUASION

Les Belges de Suasion sont de retour avec un nouvel album : « The Infinite « sorti lui aussi sur Atomic Fire Records (un label créé par des ex membres de Nuclerar Blast Records). Le groupe propose un métalcore électronique cinématique aux sons futuristes et à la production haut de gamme s’inspirant de la synthwave et des bandes originales de films exigeantes (Dune, Interstellar…) mais aussi de tout un métalcore large et moderne (SKYND, Electric Callboy et Betraying The Martys), ainsi, Suasion en est venu à créer son propre univers sonore exceptionnel.

https://www.instagram.com/suasionband/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuiXc5v2XuR4MpNO9Ma3LOA

RAGE BEHIND

Rage Behind est un nouveau monstre dévastateur de thrash groove metal/nu-metal moderne qui a déjà fait ses preuves sur la route avec Heaven Shall Burn, Protest The Hero, Between The Buried And Me et Rise Of The Northstar. Dans ce monde décadent, où l’humanité perd rapidement sa boussole morale, le groupe amène l’auditeur à atteindre l’éminence.

https://www.instagram.com/ragebehind/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqfyZm4T_UM

——————————————————————–

►Ouverture : 19h00

►Tickets : 10/12€ en prévente – 13/15€ sur place

►Bar sur place

Espace Icare 31 Boulevard Gambetta, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux Issy-les-Moulineaux 92130 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France 01 40 93 44 50 http://espace-icare.net/ https://www.facebook.com/espaceicare/ [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@heartattack__official) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/295775018_941297977266119_3835086339801710138_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=v6pOi8_upl4AX__xFNz&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAb1jVl9Cl59rd-lsn9Okli67hc7kgkCu5CXSCsEMA0ow&oe=64CB075A », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/heartattack__official/ », « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/heartattack__official/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Atomic Fire Records », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Taken off the album u201cNegative Sunu201d (June 6th, 2022)n? Stream, get it here: https://heartattack.afr.link/WingsOfJudgementYTnnu201cWings of Judgement stands trial to a sound made from overwhelming fury counterbalanced with sharp melodies and solo, anthem to the balance between beauty and rage.u201dnnu25b6 FOLLOW @ATOMIC FIREnInstagram https://afr.link/instagramnTikTok https://afr.link/tiktoknFacebook https://afr.link/facebooknTwitter https://afr.link/twitternWebsite http://www.atomicfire-records.comnnu25b6 FOLLOW @HEART ATTACK nhttps://www.facebook.com/heartattackmetalnhttps://www.instagram.com/heartattack__officialnnMusic & Lyrics: Kevin Geyer, Christophe Cesari, Christophe Icard, William RibeironRecorded & mixed by Sebastien Camhi at Artmusic StudionMastered by Kai Stahlenberg at Kohlekeller Studio GermanynVideo produced by Disclosure Productions & Heart Attackn n »We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the dancers Ginevra Demasi and Bboy Microbe, to the staff of the Opera de Nice and its director Mr Bertrand Rossi. Without their open-mindedness, dedication and kindness, none of this would have been possible. » – Heart AttacknnHeart Attack is:nKevin Geyer – Rhytm Guitar, Lead VocalsnChristope Icard – DrumsnChris Cesari – Lead guitar, KeyboardsnWilliam Ribeiro – Bass guitar, Lead VocalsnnLyrics: nnStand back in a way your destiny should get a better waynDraw the blade or it’s gonna be the end, only victory or deathnnBroken chains and mighty blood thirstnUnbridled power to overcomennFall back or it’s gonna be the end, only victory or fatenFighting on the wings of death, thunder on the battlegroundnnLose control over transformationnThis is the judgement to overcomennWings of judgementnStand backnThis is judgementnSilencennEndure the cursed blood of the berserkernFloods of the crimson rage made to prevailnnWings of judgementnStand backnThis is judgementnSilencenn#HeartAttack #ThrashMetal #Metal #WingsOfJudgement #NegativeSun #AtomicFireRecords », « type »: « video », « title »: « HEART ATTACK – Wings Of Judgement (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/0KAsecb-HXI/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KAsecb-HXI », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjP5TCnGhgJpLmndJhoJwg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KAsecb-HXI »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@suasionband) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/326538877_737790967883669_3447779227989375336_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=6gjfrhnhbOYAX-aIxXq&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCa2wj_wuB9HiHRTjkszXC20pgiQbEmBaQIoZ7jt6lY7g&oe=64CB190D », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/suasionband/ », « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/suasionband/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 800, « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Suasionband », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.ggpht.com/Ap7UER7q7JONjyIwFvz2k0GIk2lDwr-r9c-8u9wvuaEuEXR3qYSyPNhoddWpYhckxmxpR4yLkA=s800-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-nd-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuiXc5v2XuR4MpNO9Ma3LOA », « thumbnail_height »: 800}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuiXc5v2XuR4MpNO9Ma3LOA »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@ragebehind) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/297096447_686721862413935_3767730255525453893_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=Xrgw8-9jtkIAX8a56_K&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCDJ97heR4f72aK5i4JpBAzGlG0MPk4mKw_Lkiw7-JJDg&oe=64CB0591 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/ragebehind/ », « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/ragebehind/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Atomic Fire Records », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « RAGE BEHIND u2013 u201cEminence Or Disgraceu201d (February 1st, 2022)nStream & download here: https://ragebehind.lnk.to/EminenceOrDisgracennRAGE BEHIND present you the crushing single « Eminence or Disgrace ». In this decadent world, where humankind quickly loses its moral compass, the band brings the listener to achieve eminence. nnLyricsnBound by chains that stifle my willnRising above the dread I feelnI will not surrendernI will not surrendernBeyond the wounds of timenAbove what we can endurenI will not surrendernI will not surrendernnRise of hope nStop your afflictionnRise of hopenEminence or disgracenRise of hope nStop your afflictionnRise of hopenEminence Or DisgracennI never betray my convictions nSpeak and follow it with my actionsnI will not surrendernI will not surrendernFor those who think thereu2019s nothing left nOnly one faithnI will not surrendernI will not surrendernnRise of hopenStop your afflictionnRise of hopenEminence or disgracenRise of hopenStop your afflictionnRise of hopenEminence Or DisgracennIn darkness you remain the master (The master)nThe sadness feed the vile beast of regretsnWhich hide from us the life we deserve (We deserve)nOur peace of mind dies slowlynThrough this life full of miserynnGo!nnI no longer feed my weaknessnBecause I use the bad to feed my strengthnSo stay a lamb and know that you have sealed your fatennRise of hopenStop your afflictionnRise of hopenEminence or disgracenRise of hopenStop your afflictionnRise of hopenEminence Or disgracenn***nMusic & Lyrics by Rage Behindnn*** nRAGE BEHIND online:nhttps://www.facebook.com/ragebehindofficial/nhttps://www.instagram.com/ragebehind/nn***nhttps://linktr.ee/atomicfirerecordsnn#RageBehind #EminenceOrDisgrace #GrooveMetal #AtomicFireRecords », « type »: « video », « title »: « RAGE BEHIND – Eminence Or Disgrace (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tqfyZm4T_UM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqfyZm4T_UM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjP5TCnGhgJpLmndJhoJwg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqfyZm4T_UM »}] Maison des Jeunes et de la Culture, l’espace Icare est une association qui lie pleinement éducation et culture dans un projet en direction de toute la population locale. Elle est affiliée à la Fédération Régionale « les MJC en Ile-de-France » et est soutenue par la ville d’Issy-les-Moulineaux. L’Espace Icare développe, en partenariat avec la ville d’Issy-les-Moulineaux, un projet pluridisciplinaire autour de diverses activités organisées pour tous.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-14T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-14T22:30:00+02:00

2023-10-14T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-14T22:30:00+02:00