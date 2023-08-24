Stage Alexis LEBORGNE – Festival International du Pastel Espace Georges Brassens Feytiat, 24 août 2023, Feytiat.

Feytiat,Haute-Vienne

De 9h30 à 17h30.

Thème : Lumière et émotion.

Matériel fourni par les organisateurs : chevalet, planche, table et chaise. Un magasin de produits beaux-arts sera présent lors des stages.

Dans le cadre du festival international du Pastel, 2 ou 3 jours de stages avec Alexis LEBORGNE.

Inscription via le bulletin fourni avec le flyer du Festival du Pastel (disponible sur le site internet en lien ou bien à l’Office de Tourisme sous réserve de disponibilité).

Tarif : Prix du stage + 100€ d’acompte..

Espace Georges Brassens Place de Leun

Feytiat 87220 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



From 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Theme: Light and emotion.

Equipment provided by the organizers: easel, board, table and chair. A store selling fine art products will be present during the workshops.

As part of the International Pastel Festival, 2 or 3 days of workshops with Alexis LEBORGNE.

Registration by filling in the form supplied with the Pastel Festival flyer (available on the website or at the Tourist Office, subject to availability).

Price: Workshop price + 100? deposit.

De 9.30 a 17.30 h.

Tema: Luz y emoción.

Material proporcionado por la organización: caballete, tabla, mesa y silla. Una tienda de productos de bellas artes estará presente durante los talleres.

En el marco del Festival Internacional del Pastel, 2 o 3 días de talleres con Alexis LEBORGNE.

Para inscribirse, rellene el formulario adjunto al folleto del Festival del Pastel (disponible en la página web o en la Oficina de Turismo, según disponibilidad).

Precio: Precio del curso + 100? de fianza.

Von 9:30 bis 17:30 Uhr.

Thema: Licht und Emotion.

Material wird von den Organisatoren bereitgestellt: Staffelei, Brett, Tisch und Stuhl. Ein Geschäft mit Produkten der schönen Künste wird während der Workshops anwesend sein.

Im Rahmen des internationalen Pastellfestivals, 2 oder 3 Tage Workshops mit Alexis LEBORGNE.

Anmeldung über das mit dem Flyer des Pastellfestivals bereitgestellte Formular (erhältlich auf der verlinkten Website oder im Tourismusbüro, je nach Verfügbarkeit).

Preis: Kurspreis + 100? Anzahlung.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-06 par OT Limoges Métropole