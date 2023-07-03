Stage invitée d’honneur Silja SALMISTU – Festival International du Pastel Espace Georges Brassens Feytiat, 3 juillet 2023, Feytiat.

Feytiat,Haute-Vienne

De 9h30 à 17h30.

Thème : Fleurs et Nature Morte

Dans le cadre du festival international du Pastel, 3 jours de stages avec l’invitée d’honneur Silja SALMISTU sont proposés pour l’occasion.

Inscription via le bulletin fourni avec le flyer du Festival du Pastel (disponible sur le site internet en lien ou bien à l’Office de Tourisme sous réserve de disponibilité).

Silja SALMISTU est une artiste estonienne vivant et travaillant au Danemark. Depuis 20165 elle se consacre aux pastels secs avec la nature morte comme sujet principal. Silja Salmistu préfère peindre d’après nature, partager l’espace et le temps avec ses objets. Elle les observe de près et interprète la perception visuelle de ses peintures avec un accent particulier sur la lumière.

Matériel fourni par les organisateurs : chevalet, planche, table et chaise.

Tarif : Prix du stage + 100€ d’acompte..

2023-07-03 fin : 2023-07-05 17:30:00. EUR.

Espace Georges Brassens Place de Leun

Feytiat 87220 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



From 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Theme: Flowers and Still Life

As part of the International Pastel Festival, 3 days of workshops with guest of honor Silja SALMISTU are offered for the occasion.

To register, fill in the form provided with the Pastel Festival flyer (available on the website or at the Tourist Office, subject to availability).

Silja SALMISTU is an Estonian artist living and working in Denmark. Since 20165 she has devoted herself to dry pastels, with still life as her main subject. Silja Salmistu prefers to paint from nature, sharing space and time with her objects. She observes them closely and interprets the visual perception of her paintings with a particular emphasis on light.

Materials provided by the organizers: easel, board, table and chair.

Price: Workshop price + 100? deposit.

De 9.30 h a 17.30 h

Tema: Flores y naturaleza muerta

En el marco del Festival Internacional del Pastel, se ofrecen para la ocasión 3 días de talleres con la invitada de honor Silja SALMISTU.

Para inscribirse, rellene el formulario adjunto al folleto del Festival de Pasteles (disponible en la página web o en la Oficina de Turismo, según disponibilidad).

Silja SALMISTU es una artista estonia que vive y trabaja en Dinamarca. Desde 20165 se dedica al pastel seco, con la naturaleza muerta como tema principal. Silja Salmistu prefiere pintar del natural, compartiendo espacio y tiempo con sus objetos. Los observa de cerca e interpreta la percepción visual de sus pinturas haciendo especial hincapié en la luz.

Material proporcionado por la organización: caballete, tabla, mesa y silla.

Precio: Precio del curso + 100? de fianza.

Von 9:30 bis 17:30 Uhr.

Thema: Blumen und Stillleben

Im Rahmen des internationalen Pastellfestivals werden zu diesem Anlass 3 Tage lang Workshops mit dem Ehrengast Silja SALMISTU angeboten.

Anmeldung über das mit dem Flyer des Pastellfestivals bereitgestellte Formular (erhältlich auf der verlinkten Website oder im Tourismusbüro, je nach Verfügbarkeit).

Silja SALMISTU ist eine estnische Künstlerin, die in Dänemark lebt und arbeitet. Seit 20165 widmet sie sich der trockenen Pastellmalerei mit Stillleben als Hauptthema. Silja Salmistu malt am liebsten nach der Natur, teilt Raum und Zeit mit ihren Objekten. Sie beobachtet sie genau und interpretiert die visuelle Wahrnehmung ihrer Gemälde mit einem besonderen Fokus auf das Licht.

Von den Organisatoren bereitgestelltes Material: Staffelei, Brett, Tisch und Stuhl.

Preis: Kursgebühr + 100?

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT Limoges Métropole