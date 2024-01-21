LOTO Espace George Sand Chécy, 21 janvier 2024, Chécy.

LOTO Dimanche 21 janvier 2024, 14h00 Espace George Sand entrée libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-01-21T14:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-21T18:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-01-21T14:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-21T18:30:00+01:00

LOTO A CHECY Espace George Sand ,organisé par

l’ASSOCIATION FAMILIALE DE CHECY

le 21 janvier 2021 à 14H00, Ouverture des portes 12h30

Nombreux lots a gagner

VENEZ NOMBREUX

Espace George Sand 1 PLACE DU VIEUX PAVE 45430 CHECY Chécy 45430 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire https://web.digitick.com/index-css5-espacegeorgesand-pg1.html [{« type »: « email », « value »: « assofamiliale-checy@orange.fr »}]

LOTO