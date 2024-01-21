LOTO Espace George Sand Chécy Catégories d’Évènement: Chécy

Loiret LOTO Espace George Sand Chécy, 21 janvier 2024, Chécy. LOTO Dimanche 21 janvier 2024, 14h00 Espace George Sand entrée libre Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-21T14:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-21T18:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-21T14:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-21T18:30:00+01:00 LOTO A CHECY Espace George Sand ,organisé par l’ASSOCIATION FAMILIALE DE CHECY le 21 janvier 2021 à 14H00, Ouverture des portes 12h30 Nombreux lots a gagner VENEZ NOMBREUX Espace George Sand 1 PLACE DU VIEUX PAVE 45430 CHECY Chécy 45430 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire https://web.digitick.com/index-css5-espacegeorgesand-pg1.html [{« type »: « email », « value »: « assofamiliale-checy@orange.fr »}] LOTO Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Chécy, Loiret Autres Code postal 45430 Lieu Espace George Sand Adresse 1 PLACE DU VIEUX PAVE 45430 CHECY Ville Chécy Departement Loiret Age min 1 Age max 99 Lieu Ville Espace George Sand Chécy Latitude 47.900714 Longitude 2.023362 latitude longitude 47.900714;2.023362

Espace George Sand Chécy Loiret https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/checy/