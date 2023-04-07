LES QUATRE SAISONS – PROJECTION Espace Francine Lancelot Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sablé-sur-Sarthe
LES QUATRE SAISONS – PROJECTION Espace Francine Lancelot, 7 avril 2023, Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sablé-sur-Sarthe.
LES QUATRE SAISONS – PROJECTION
10bis Avenue de Bückeburg Espace Francine Lancelot Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe Espace Francine Lancelot 10bis Avenue de Bückeburg
2023-04-07 20:00:00 – 2023-04-07 22:30:00
Espace Francine Lancelot 10bis Avenue de Bückeburg
Sablé-sur-Sarthe
Sarthe
Sablé-sur-Sarthe .
La Micro-Folie de Sablé-sur-Sarthe et la Compagnie de Danse de l’Éventail organisent une projection du spectacle Les Quatre Saisons !
Vendredi 7 avril à 20h00 à la Micro-Folie de Sablé-sur-Sarthe
Spectacle tout public – à partir de 6 ans – Gratuit
Au programme:
– Projection d’une captation du spectacle les Quatre Saisons, par la Compagnie de Danse de l’Eventail
– Rencontre avec la chorégraphe : Marie-Geneviève Massé, et verre de l’amitié à l’issue de la représentation
– Exposition de costumes
Réservations possibles : https://tinyurl.com/Projection4Saisons ou eventail.cgabard@orange.fr / 02 43 95 26 14
Adresse :
Le Palace Carnot / Micro-Folie
8 rue Carnot, 72300 Sablé-sur-Sarthe
La Micro-Folie de Sablé-sur-Sarthe et la Compagnie de Danse de l’Éventail organisent une projection du spectacle Les Quatre Saisons ! Tout public et Gratuit à la Micro-Folie de Sablé-ur-Sarthe : 8 rue Carnot 72 300 Sablé-sur-Sarthe
eventail.cgabard@orange.fr +33 2 43 95 26 14 https://www.compagnie-eventail.com/
Espace Francine Lancelot 10bis Avenue de Bückeburg Sablé-sur-Sarthe
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-16 par