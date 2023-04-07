LES QUATRE SAISONS – PROJECTION Espace Francine Lancelot Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sablé-sur-Sarthe Catégories d’Évènement: Sablé-sur-Sarthe

Sarthe Sablé-sur-Sarthe . La Micro-Folie de Sablé-sur-Sarthe et la Compagnie de Danse de l’Éventail organisent une projection du spectacle Les Quatre Saisons ! Vendredi 7 avril à 20h00 à la Micro-Folie de Sablé-sur-Sarthe Spectacle tout public – à partir de 6 ans – Gratuit Au programme: – Projection d’une captation du spectacle les Quatre Saisons, par la Compagnie de Danse de l’Eventail

– Rencontre avec la chorégraphe : Marie-Geneviève Massé, et verre de l’amitié à l’issue de la représentation

– Exposition de costumes Réservations possibles : https://tinyurl.com/Projection4Saisons ou eventail.cgabard@orange.fr / 02 43 95 26 14 Adresse :

Le Palace Carnot / Micro-Folie

8 rue Carnot, 72300 Sablé-sur-Sarthe La Micro-Folie de Sablé-sur-Sarthe et la Compagnie de Danse de l’Éventail organisent une projection du spectacle Les Quatre Saisons ! Tout public et Gratuit à la Micro-Folie de Sablé-ur-Sarthe : 8 rue Carnot 72 300 Sablé-sur-Sarthe eventail.cgabard@orange.fr +33 2 43 95 26 14 https://www.compagnie-eventail.com/ Espace Francine Lancelot 10bis Avenue de Bückeburg Sablé-sur-Sarthe

