LOTO DE PASSION SHOW Espace Flambeau Mirecourt, 18 novembre 2023, Mirecourt.

Mirecourt,Vosges

Les 18 et 19 novembre, Passion Show organise 2 super Lotos

Samedi 18 nov : voyage à la Costa Brava – Ouverture des portes à 17h30 – 1ère partie à 19h

Le 19 nov : TV126 + ensemble home cinéma – Ouverture des portes à 12h15 – 1ère partie à 14h

1 Bingo par jour : 5 €

1 tombola 2€ : panier garni

Nombreux lots à gagner

Le carton 4€ – les 6 cartons 20€ – les 13 cartons 40€. 1 carton gratuit pour les enfants de 3 à 12 ans.

Buvette et restauration sur place.

Avec ou sans réservation. Tél : 03 29 37 05 48 – 06 17 31 62 86

Les bénéfices seront entièrement investis dans la 7ème édition du GRAND-SHOW – SPECTACLE DE VARIÉTÉS ET SCÈNE OUVERTE le samedi 1er juin 2024 à Mirecourt. Tout public

Espace Flambeau avenue Charles Duchêne

Mirecourt 88500 Vosges Grand Est



On November 18 and 19, Passion Show organizes 2 super Lotos

Saturday Nov 18: trip to the Costa Brava – Doors open at 5.30pm ? 1st part at 7pm

Nov 19: TV126 + home cinema set – Doors open at 12:15 ? 1st game at 2pm

1 Bingo per day : 5 ?

1 tombola 2? : gift basket

Numerous prizes to be won

Each box 4? – 6 boxes 20? – 13 boxes 40? 1 card free for children aged 3 to 12.

Refreshments and catering on site.

With or without reservation. Tel: 03 29 37 05 48 ? 06 17 31 62 86

All profits will be invested in the 7th edition of the GRAND-SHOW ? VARIETY SHOW AND OPEN SCENE on Saturday June 1, 2024 in Mirecourt

Los días 18 y 19 de noviembre, Passion Show organiza 2 super Lotos

Sábado 18 Nov: viaje a la Costa Brava – Apertura de puertas a las 17h30 ? 1ª parte a las 19h

19 Nov: TV126 + set de home cinema – Apertura de puertas a las 12.15h ? 1er partido a las 14h

1 Bingo por día: 5 ?

1 tómbola 2 ? cesta

Muchos premios

Un cartón 4? – 6 cajas 20? – 13 cajas 40? 1 tarjeta gratis para niños de 3 a 12 años.

Refrescos y catering in situ.

Con o sin reserva. Tel: 03 29 37 05 48 ? 06 17 31 62 86

Todos los beneficios se invertirán en la 7ª edición del GRAND-SHOW ? SALÓN DE VARIEDADES Y ESCENA ABIERTA el sábado 1 de junio de 2024 en Mirecourt

Am 18. und 19. November organisiert Passion Show 2 Superlottos

Samstag, 18. Nov: Reise an die Costa Brava – Türöffnung um 17.30 Uhr ? 1. Teil um 19 Uhr

19. Nov: TV126 + Heimkino-Set – Türöffnung um 12:15 Uhr ? 1. Teil um 14h?

1 Bingo pro Tag: 5 ?

1 Tombola 2? : gefüllter Korb

Zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen

Ein Karton 4? – die 6 Kartons 20? – die 13 Kartons 40? 1 Karton gratis für Kinder von 3 bis 12 Jahren.

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Mit oder ohne Reservierung. Tel.: 03 29 37 05 48 ? 06 17 31 62 86

Der Erlös fließt vollständig in die 7. Ausgabe der GRAND-SHOW ? VARIÉTÉS SPECTACLE ET SCÈNE OUVERTE am Samstag, den 1. Juni 2024 in Mirecourt

Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par OT MIRECOURT