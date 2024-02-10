Théâtre d’improvisation Espace Félix Arnaudin Dax, 10 février 2024, Dax.

Dax,Landes

La ligue d’improvisation théâtrale Saint-pauloise, Les Keskonfé reçoit La LIMA (Marmande) projecteur d’instants (Auch) .Dans une ambiance conviviale, dynamique et parfois un peu déjantée, deux équipes de comédiens amateurs s’affrontent sur scène sur des thèmes proposés par le public ou l’arbitre, une catégorie annoncée et un temps limité. Chaque saynète est soumise au vote du public sous le regard impitoyable et impartial de l’arbitre et ses assesseurs !.

Espace Félix Arnaudin Rue Abbé Bordes

Dax 40990 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Les Keskonfé, Saint-Paul?s theatrical improvisation league, welcomes La LIMA (Marmande) projecteur d?instants (Auch). In a friendly, dynamic and sometimes a little crazy atmosphere, two teams of amateur comedians clash on stage on themes suggested by the audience or the referee, in an announced category and for a limited time. Each skit is voted on by the audience, under the merciless and impartial eye of the referee and his assessors!

La liga de improvisación teatral de Saint-Paul, Les Keskonfé, acoge a La LIMA (Marmande) projecteur d’instants (Auch). En un ambiente amistoso, dinámico y a veces un poco loco, dos equipos de cómicos aficionados compiten en el escenario sobre temas sugeridos por el público o el árbitro, en una categoría anunciada y durante un tiempo limitado. Cada sketch es votado por el público bajo la mirada despiadada e imparcial del árbitro y sus asesores

Die Improvisationstheater-Liga von Saint-Pauloise, Les Keskonfé, empfängt La LIMA (Marmande) und projecteur d’instants (Auch). In einer freundlichen, dynamischen und manchmal etwas verrückten Atmosphäre treten zwei Teams von Amateurschauspielern auf der Bühne gegeneinander an, wobei die Themen vom Publikum oder dem Schiedsrichter vorgeschlagen werden, eine Kategorie angekündigt wird und die Zeit begrenzt ist. Das Publikum stimmt über jede Szene ab, wobei der Schiedsrichter und seine Assessoren gnadenlos und unparteiisch zuschauen!

