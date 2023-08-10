Ciné Belle Etoile « Fahim » de Pierre-François Martin-Laval Espace derrière la mairie Saint-Michel-de-Bannières, 10 août 2023, Saint-Michel-de-Bannières.

Saint-Michel-de-Bannières,Lot

Fuyant leur Bangladesh natal, Fahim et son père veulent obtenir l’asile politique en France. C’est alors que Fahim révèle un don pour les échecs…Film à la tombée de la nuit.

Repas sur réservation. Exposition.

Espace derrière la mairie. Tout public. Gratuit. Buvette, restauration..

2023-08-10 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-10 . EUR.

Espace derrière la mairie

Saint-Michel-de-Bannières 46110 Lot Occitanie



Fleeing their native Bangladesh, Fahim and his father seek political asylum in France. It’s then that Fahim reveals a gift for chess?Film at dusk.

Meals on reservation. Exhibition.

Space behind the town hall. Open to all. Free admission. Refreshments and food.

Huyendo de su Bangladesh natal, Fahim y su padre buscan asilo político en Francia. Es entonces cuando Fahim revela un don para el ajedrez… Cine al atardecer.

Comidas con reserva. Exposición.

Espacio detrás del ayuntamiento. Abierto a todos. Entrada gratuita. Refrescos y comida.

Auf der Flucht aus ihrer Heimat Bangladesch wollen Fahim und sein Vater politisches Asyl in Frankreich erhalten. Dabei offenbart Fahim seine Begabung für das Schachspiel… Film bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit.

Mahlzeiten auf Vorbestellung. Ausstellung.

Raum hinter dem Rathaus. Für alle Altersgruppen. Kostenlos. Getränke und Speisen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne