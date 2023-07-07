Exposition « pastel en fête » Espace culturel Santamaria Prayssac, 7 juillet 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

La ville de Prayssac vous propose de venir découvrir une exposition de pastellistes de renom..

2023-07-07 14:00:00 fin : 2023-07-16 18:30:00. EUR.

Espace culturel Santamaria

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



The town of Prayssac invites you to discover an exhibition of renowned pastellists.

La ciudad de Prayssac le invita a venir a descubrir una exposición de pastelistas de renombre.

Die Stadt Prayssac lädt Sie ein, eine Ausstellung renommierter Pastellmaler zu besuchen.

