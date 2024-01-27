COLORS OF ABBA / Tribute of Abba Espace Culturel Nelson Mandela La Chapelle-d’Armentières
COLORS OF ABBA / Tribute of Abba Espace Culturel Nelson Mandela La Chapelle-d’Armentières, samedi 27 janvier 2024.
COLORS OF ABBA / Tribute of Abba Une soirée au rythme du disco à ne manquer sous aucun prétexte ! Samedi 27 janvier, 20h30 Espace Culturel Nelson Mandela Plein tarif : 12€ sur réservation
Demandeur d’emploi / lycéen / étudiant : 8€
Chapellois : 10€ sur réservation
Enfant – 12 ans : 5€
Début : 2024-01-27T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-27T22:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-01-27T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-27T22:30:00+01:00
Gimme Gimme Gimme , Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia… ces titres vous rappellent vos nuits sur le dancefloor ?
Alors « colors of Abba » vous invite pour une cure de jouvence, durant cette soirée venez vous déhancher sur les tubes du groupe mythique pop suédois.
CONCERT DEBOUT – PRÉSENCE DE TABLES A PARTAGER
