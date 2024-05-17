Concert : Dawa Salfati « Tabou » Espace culturel Lucien Mounaix Biganos, 17 mai 2024, Biganos.

Biganos,Gironde

Folk Envoûtante.

Le ressac des vagues où l’on retrouve ses origines îliennes : c’est là, la profondeur organique de Dawa Salfati. Musique émotionnelle, elle créée des chansons porteuses d’un message du monde. Libre, singulière et sauvage, c’est le chant de la femme qui parle aux corps et aux cœurs de tou·tes.

Après plus de 600 dates dans des projets musicaux et collaborations artistiques polymorphes, Dawa Salfati accouche de ce seule en scène en Février 2022. La vie comme véritable terrain de jeu, également photographe et vidéaste, elle tisse un monde intime en chansons et images.

Tarif : 6 €

Concert proposé dans le cadre des « P’tites scènes » – iddac.

Espace culturel Lucien Mounaix Rue Pierre de Coubertin

Biganos 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Enchanting folk.

Dawa Salfati’s organic depth is reflected in the surf of her island roots. An emotional musician, she creates songs that carry a message from the world. Free, singular and wild, this is the song of a woman who speaks to the bodies and hearts of all.

After over 600 dates in a variety of musical projects and artistic collaborations, Dawa Salfati gave birth to this one-woman show in February 2022. With life as her playground, she also works as a photographer and video artist, weaving an intimate world of song and image.

Price: 6 ?

Concert offered as part of the « P’tites scènes » program – iddac

Folk hechizante.

La profundidad orgánica de Dawa Salfati se refleja en las olas rompientes de sus orígenes isleños. Músico emocional, crea canciones que llevan un mensaje del mundo. Libre, singular y salvaje, ésta es la canción de una mujer que habla a los cuerpos y a los corazones de todos.

Tras más de 600 fechas en diversos proyectos musicales y colaboraciones artísticas, Dawa Salfati dio a luz a este espectáculo unipersonal en febrero de 2022. Con la vida como patio de recreo, también trabaja como fotógrafa y videoartista, tejiendo un mundo íntimo de canciones e imágenes.

Precio: 6?

Concierto ofrecido en el marco del programa « P’tites scènes » – iddac

Bezaubernder Folk.

Die Brandung der Wellen, in der man seine insularen Wurzeln wiederfindet: Das ist die organische Tiefe von Dawa Salfati. Als emotionale Musik schafft sie Lieder, die eine Botschaft aus der Welt tragen. Sie ist frei, einzigartig und wild, der Gesang einer Frau, die die Körper und Herzen aller anspricht.

Nach über 600 Auftritten in Musikprojekten und polymorphen künstlerischen Kooperationen bringt Dawa Salfati im Februar 2022 dieses Soloalbum auf die Bühne. Das Leben ist ihre wahre Spielwiese. Sie ist auch Fotografin und Videokünstlerin und webt eine intime Welt aus Liedern und Bildern.

Eintrittspreis: 6 ?

Konzert im Rahmen der Reihe « P’tites scènes » – iddac

