Père ou fils, Théâtre des Salinières Espace Culturel Lucien Mounaix Biganos, 1 mars 2024, Biganos.

Biganos,Gironde

Comédie de Clément Michel

Avec : Alexis Plaire, Jean Mourière, Julie Uteau, Laura Luna, Franck Bevilacqua et Sophie Danino

Mise en scène : Alexis Plaire

Durée : 1h30

Bertrand et Alexandre Delorme, père et fils, n’entretiennent pas d’excellentes relations. Le temps d’un week-end complètement fou, le père et le fils se retrouvent chacun dans le corps de l’autre.

Comment le fils, dans le corps de son père, va-t-il gérer sa campagne des législatives ?

Comment le père, dans le corps de son fils, va-t-il passer le week-end avec sa fiancée ?

Et si cette situation catastrophique et surréaliste devenait finalement une chance pour réapprendre à se connaître ? Et à s’aimer…

Véritable comédie menée à toute vitesse, Père ou Fils est aussi un tourbillon où l’émotion n’est jamais très loin.

Théâtre des Salinières.

Tarif : 20 €.

2024-03-01 fin : 2024-03-01 . EUR.

Espace Culturel Lucien Mounaix Rue Pierre de Coubertin

Biganos 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Comedy by Clément Michel

Starring : Alexis Plaire, Jean Mourière, Julie Uteau, Laura Luna, Franck Bevilacqua and Sophie Danino

Director: Alexis Plaire

Running time: 1h30

Bertrand and Alexandre Delorme, father and son, don’t have the best of relationships. Over a crazy weekend, father and son find themselves in each other?s bodies.

How will the son, in his father?s body, manage his campaign for the legislative elections?

How will the father, in his son?s body, spend the weekend with his fiancée?

And what if this catastrophic and surreal situation finally became a chance to get to know each other again? And to love each other?

A fast-paced comedy, Père ou Fils is also a whirlwind where emotion is never far away.

Théâtre des Salinières.

Price: 20 ?

Comedia de Clément Michel

Protagonistas : Alexis Plaire, Jean Mourière, Julie Uteau, Laura Luna, Franck Bevilacqua y Sophie Danino

Dirección: Alexis Plaire

Duración: 1h30

Bertrand y Alexandre Delorme, padre e hijo, no tienen la mejor de las relaciones. Durante un fin de semana de locos, padre e hijo se encuentran en el cuerpo del otro.

¿Cómo gestionará el hijo, en el cuerpo de su padre, su campaña parlamentaria?

¿Cómo va a pasar el padre, en el cuerpo de su hijo, el fin de semana con su prometida?

¿Y si esta situación catastrófica y surrealista se convirtiera finalmente en una oportunidad para conocerse de nuevo? ¿Y de amarse?

Père ou Fils, una comedia trepidante, es también un torbellino en el que la emoción nunca está lejos.

Théâtre des Salinières.

Precio: 20

Komödie von Clément Michel

Mit: Alexis Plaire, Jean Mourière, Julie Uteau, Laura Luna, Franck Bevilacqua und Sophie Danino

Regie: Alexis Plaire

Dauer: 1,5 Std

Bertrand und Alexandre Delorme, Vater und Sohn, haben kein besonders gutes Verhältnis zueinander. An einem verrückten Wochenende finden sich Vater und Sohn im Körper des jeweils anderen wieder.

Wie wird der Sohn im Körper seines Vaters den Wahlkampf für die Parlamentswahlen führen?

Wie wird der Vater im Körper des Sohnes das Wochenende mit seiner Verlobten verbringen?

Was wäre, wenn diese katastrophale und surreale Situation eine Chance wäre, sich wieder kennen zu lernen? Und sich zu lieben?

Vater oder Sohn ist eine rasante Komödie und ein Wirbelwind, in dem die Emotionen nie weit weg sind.

Theater des Salinières.

Preis: 20 ?

