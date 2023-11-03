J’ai envie de toi, Théâtre des Salinières Espace Culturel Lucien Mounaix Biganos, 3 novembre 2023, Biganos.

Biganos,Gironde

Comédie de Sébastien Castro

Avec : Hubert Myon, Alexis Plaire, Maëlys Fernandez, Romain Losi, Sophie Danino et Julie Uteau

Mise en scène : Alexis Plaire

Durée : 1h30

Il vous est sûrement arrivé de vous tromper de destinataire en envoyant un texto…

Ce soir, c’est à Guillaume que ça arrive. Alors qu’il pense adresser « J’ai envie de toi » à Julie, sa nouvelle conquête, le texto est envoyé par erreur à Christelle, son ex. La soirée, bien mal partie, dérape définitivement quand son voisin s’invite chez lui après avoir abattu la cloison qui sépare leurs deux appartements….

Espace Culturel Lucien Mounaix Rue Pierre de Coubertin

Biganos 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Comedy by Sébastien Castro

With : Hubert Myon, Alexis Plaire, Maëlys Fernandez, Romain Losi, Sophie Danino and Julie Uteau

Director: Alexis Plaire

Running time: 1h30

You’ve probably sent a text message to the wrong person…

Tonight, it happens to Guillaume. Just as he thinks he’s sending « J’ai envie de toi » to Julie, his new conquest, the text is mistakenly sent to Christelle, his ex. The evening, off to a bad start, gets out of hand when his neighbor invites himself into his apartment after knocking down the partition separating their two apartments?

Comedia de Sébastien Castro

Protagonistas : Hubert Myon, Alexis Plaire, Maëlys Fernandez, Romain Losi, Sophie Danino y Julie Uteau

Dirección: Alexis Plaire

Duración: 1h30

Seguro que alguna vez ha enviado un SMS a la persona equivocada…

Esta noche le pasa a Guillaume. Justo cuando cree que está enviando un « te deseo » a Julie, su nueva novia, el mensaje se envía por error a Christelle, su ex. La noche, que empieza mal, se desmadra cuando su vecino se invita a entrar en su apartamento tras derribar el tabique que separa sus dos pisos..

Komödie von Sébastien Castro

Mit: Hubert Myon, Alexis Plaire, Maëlys Fernandez, Romain Losi, Sophie Danino und Julie Uteau

Regie: Alexis Plaire

Dauer: 1,5 Std

Sicher ist es Ihnen schon einmal passiert, dass Sie eine SMS an den falschen Empfänger geschickt haben…

Heute Abend ist es Guillaume passiert. Während er denkt, er sende « J’ai envie de toi » an seine neue Eroberung Julie, wird die SMS versehentlich an seine Ex Christelle geschickt. Der Abend läuft nicht gut und gerät endgültig aus den Fugen, als sein Nachbar die Trennwand zwischen den beiden Wohnungen einreißt und sich zu ihm nach Hause einlädt

