QU’EST-CE QUE LE THÉÂTRE ? Espace Culturel L’Orée du Bois La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin, 13 octobre 2023, La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin.

La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin,Sarthe

Dans une atmosphère intime et décontractée, « Qu’est-ce que le théâtre ? » vous dit tout ce que vous avez toujours voulu savoir sur l’art dramatique sans jamais oser le demander..

2023-10-13 fin : 2023-10-13 21:30:00. EUR.

Espace Culturel L’Orée du Bois Rue de L’Europe

La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin 72650 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



In an intimate, relaxed atmosphere, « What is theater? » tells you everything you always wanted to know about the dramatic arts, but were afraid to ask.

En un ambiente íntimo y relajado, « ¿Qué es el teatro? » le cuenta todo lo que siempre quiso saber sobre el arte dramático pero temía preguntar.

In einer intimen und entspannten Atmosphäre erzählt Ihnen « Was ist Theater? » alles, was Sie schon immer über die Schauspielkunst wissen wollten, aber nie zu fragen wagten.

