« SOIRÉE KAN AR BOBL » : Contes, concert et Fest-Noz Samedi 16 décembre, 19h00 Espace Culturel Le Triskell Entrée libre et gratuite.

Dans le cadre de l’exposition « Mouezhioù / Voix d’Ici » créée à l’occasion des 40 ans de Radio Bro Gwened et des 50 ans du Kan ar Bobl,

TI AR VRO en partenariat avec la ville de Ploeren, l’espace Culturel Le Triskell, Radio Bro Gwened, Tal er Mor organise une

Des lauréats des années passées se produiront sur scène lors de cette soirée :

19h00 – Veillée contée animée par « Louis Bernier et Stéphane Roger »

20h00 – Concert/Fest-Noz animé par

* le groupe LITHA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v58o-uByYAc

* le duo POURCHASSE – AR GALL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=h_ALn4nD8Fk

Exposition « Mouezhioù / Voix d’Ici » :

=> Elle sera visible du 16 au 30 décembre au Triskell.

évènement Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/events/870346744396862?ref=newsfeed

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-16T19:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-16T22:00:00+01:00

contes concert

Ploeren