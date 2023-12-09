Marché de Noël Espace Culturel Le Galion Foulayronnes
Grand Marché de Noël.
Nombreux exposants: nombreuses idées cadeaux : vannerie, bijoux, tissus, bois etc.
Venue du Père Noël (photo)….
Espace Culturel Le Galion
Foulayronnes 47510 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Big Christmas market.
Many exhibitors: many gift ideas: basketry, jewelry, fabrics, wood etc..
Santa Claus will be there (photo)…
Gran mercado navideño.
Muchos expositores: muchas ideas para regalar: cestería, bisutería, telas, madera, etc.
Papá Noel (foto)…
Großer Weihnachtsmarkt.
Zahlreiche Aussteller: viele Geschenkideen: Korbwaren, Schmuck, Stoffe, Holz usw.
Der Weihnachtsmann kommt (Foto)…
