Marché de Noël Espace Culturel Le Galion Foulayronnes, 9 décembre 2023, Foulayronnes.

Foulayronnes,Lot-et-Garonne

Grand Marché de Noël.

Nombreux exposants: nombreuses idées cadeaux : vannerie, bijoux, tissus, bois etc.

Venue du Père Noël (photo)….

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 18:00:00. EUR.

Espace Culturel Le Galion

Foulayronnes 47510 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Big Christmas market.

Many exhibitors: many gift ideas: basketry, jewelry, fabrics, wood etc..

Santa Claus will be there (photo)…

Gran mercado navideño.

Muchos expositores: muchas ideas para regalar: cestería, bisutería, telas, madera, etc.

Papá Noel (foto)…

Großer Weihnachtsmarkt.

Zahlreiche Aussteller: viele Geschenkideen: Korbwaren, Schmuck, Stoffe, Holz usw.

Der Weihnachtsmann kommt (Foto)…

Mise à jour le 2023-11-06 par OT Destination Agen