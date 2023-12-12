Exposition photographique Espace culturel Laurentine Teillet Saint-Junien, 12 décembre 2023, Saint-Junien.

Saint-Junien,Haute-Vienne

Nouvelle exposition photographique : dix nouveaux droits pour l’avenir équitable de tous les habitants de notre planète. Pour les 100 ans de la Fédération Internationale pour les Droits Humains..

2023-12-12 fin : 2023-12-17 . EUR.

Espace culturel Laurentine Teillet Rue Jean Teillet

Saint-Junien 87200 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



New photographic exhibition: ten new rights for an equitable future for all the inhabitants of our planet. For the 100th anniversary of the International Federation for Human Rights.

Nueva exposición fotográfica: diez nuevos derechos para un futuro equitativo para todos los habitantes de nuestro planeta. Con motivo del centenario de la Federación Internacional de Derechos Humanos.

Neue Fotoausstellung: Zehn neue Rechte für eine gerechte Zukunft aller Menschen auf unserem Planeten. Zum 100-jährigen Bestehen der Internationalen Föderation für Menschenrechte.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par OT Porte Océane du Limousin