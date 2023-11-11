Spectacle : La Perruque d’Andy Warhol Espace Culturel Latronquière, 11 novembre 2023, Latronquière.

Latronquière,Lot

La Perruque d’Andy Warhol ou ce que l’on est capable de faire pour sortir de l’insignifiance

Bienvenu.e.s à la première réunion officielle de la Perruque d’Andy Warhol. La cellule française émergente du grand réseau « Andy Warhol ». Nous sommes pour l’instant 3, réunis par la même envie spontanée de proposer à notre niveau des opérations locales en réaction au modèle dominant de la réussite par la célébrité. Nous pouvons agir ensemble pour rendre visibles des actions symboliques afin d’en finir avec le fléau de la visibilité. Pirates débutants et pacifistes, cette réunion d’information sera pour NOUS un premier test pour VOUS convaincre d’adhérer à ce mouvement d’ampleur internationale en vous exposant nos futurs plans d’attaque qui ne manquent ni d’ambition, ni d’originalité, ni de surprises.

Ne ratez pas cette occasion unique de vous approprier enfin l’image des autres pour récupérer votre droit à

ne pas en avoir (d’images, vous suivez ?). Enfin… Venez !

Tout public à partir de 14 ans . 1 h 15.

2023-11-11 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-11 . 7 EUR.

Espace Culturel lieu dit tarenque

Latronquière 46210 Lot Occitanie



Andy Warhol?s Wig, or what we can do to rise above insignificance

Welcome to the first official meeting of La Perruque d?Andy Warhol. The emerging French cell of the great « Andy Warhol » network. There are 3 of us at the moment, united by the same spontaneous desire to propose local operations at our level in reaction to the dominant model of celebrity-driven success. We can act together to make symbolic actions visible, to put an end to the scourge of visibility. For us, this information meeting will be a first test to convince YOU to join this international movement, as we present our future plans of attack, which are full of ambition, originality and surprises.

Don?t miss this unique opportunity to finally appropriate other people?s images and reclaim your right not to have any (images)

to reclaim your right not to have images. Finally? Come along now!

All ages 14 and up . 1 h 15

La Peluca de Andy Warhol, o lo que podemos hacer para elevarnos por encima de la insignificancia de nuestras propias vidas

Bienvenidos a la primera reunión oficial de La Perruque d’Andy Warhol. La célula francesa emergente de la gran red « Andy Warhol ». Somos 3 por el momento, unidos por el mismo deseo espontáneo de proponer operaciones locales a nuestro nivel en reacción al modelo dominante de éxito a través de la celebridad. Podemos actuar juntos para hacer visibles las acciones simbólicas con el fin de acabar con la plaga de la visibilidad. Como piratas y pacifistas novatos, esta reunión informativa será una primera prueba para convencerte de que te unas a este movimiento internacional esbozando nuestros futuros planes de ataque, llenos de ambición, originalidad y sorpresas.

No te pierdas esta oportunidad única de apropiarte por fin de las imágenes de los demás y reclamar tu derecho a no tener ninguna (imágenes)

(imágenes, ¿comprende?). ¿Por fin? ¡Venga ya!

Para todos los públicos a partir de 14 años . 1 h 15

Andy Warhols Perücke oder was man tun kann, um aus der Bedeutungslosigkeit herauszukommen

Willkommen zum ersten offiziellen Treffen der Andy Warhol Perücke. Die aufstrebende französische Zelle des großen « Andy Warhol »-Netzwerks. Wir sind derzeit zu dritt und haben alle den gleichen spontanen Wunsch, auf unserer Ebene lokale Aktionen durchzuführen, um dem vorherrschenden Modell des Erfolgs durch Berühmtheit entgegenzuwirken. Wir können gemeinsam handeln, um symbolische Aktionen sichtbar zu machen und so die Geißel der Sichtbarkeit zu beenden. Angehende Piraten und Pazifisten, diese Informationsveranstaltung wird für UNS ein erster Test sein, um SIE davon zu überzeugen, sich dieser internationalen Bewegung anzuschließen, indem wir Ihnen unsere zukünftigen Angriffspläne vorstellen, denen es weder an Ehrgeiz noch an Originalität oder Überraschungen mangelt.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese einmalige Gelegenheit, sich endlich das Bild der anderen anzueignen, um Ihr Recht auf

nicht zu haben (von Bildern, verstehen Sie?). Endlich? Dann kommen Sie!

Für alle ab 14 Jahren. 1 Stunde 15 Minuten

