Concert, Trio Electric Jazz Prog, Gros Demi- Gros Détail Espace Culturel Latronquière
Concert, Trio Electric Jazz Prog, Gros Demi- Gros Détail Espace Culturel Latronquière, 20 octobre 2023, Latronquière.
Latronquière,Lot
Création 2023, Trio Electric Jazz Prog
Gros Demi- Gros Détail, c’est la frénésie d’un cartoon, c’est la fureur du rock, la frivolité du jazz, une danse tribale et brute. C’est rural et c’est sauvage.
Du jazz pas mort, du rock dans l’âme et du progressif bien groovy !
Une dramaturgie de la matière où se branchent organique et rentre-dedans.
Avec :
Rémi Petitprez // Trombone électrifié, composition
Sandrine Charrat // Saxophone électrique
Julien Paget // Batterie
Yohann Bardeau // Régie son
Enregistrement et mixage : Stéphane Piot, studios l’Hacienda
Mastering : François Fanelli, Sonics Mastering Studio
Artwork : BicheMâle
Soutien : La Salle Noire (38), Bruit Blanc (05), le conservatoire de Montélimar (26)
Production : La Cuivrerie.
2023-10-20 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-20 . EUR.
Espace Culturel
Latronquière 46210 Lot Occitanie
Creation 2023, Trio Electric Jazz Prog
Gros Demi- Gros Détail is the frenzy of a cartoon, the fury of rock, the frivolity of jazz, a raw, tribal dance. It’s rural and wild.
Not dead jazz, soulful rock and groovy progressive!
A dramaturgy of the material where organic and in-your-face connect.
With :
Rémi Petitprez // Electrified trombone, composition
Sandrine Charrat // Electric saxophone
Julien Paget // Drums
Yohann Bardeau // Sound engineer
Recording and mixing: Stéphane Piot, studios l?Hacienda
Mastering: François Fanelli, Sonics Mastering Studio
Artwork: BicheMâle
Support : La Salle Noire (38), Bruit Blanc (05), le conservatoire de Montélimar (26)
Production: La Cuivrerie
Creación 2023, Trío Electric Jazz Prog
Gros Demi- Gros Détail es el frenesí de un dibujo animado, la furia del rock, la frivolidad del jazz, una danza cruda y tribal. Es rural y salvaje.
Jazz no muerto, rock conmovedor y groovy progresivo
Una dramaturgia del material donde lo orgánico y lo in-your-face se dan la mano.
Con :
Rémi Petitprez // Trombón electrificado, composición
Sandrine Charrat // Saxofón eléctrico
Julien Paget // Batería
Yohann Bardeau // Ingeniero de sonido
Grabación y mezcla: Stéphane Piot, estudios l’Hacienda
Masterización: François Fanelli, Sonics Mastering Studio
Material gráfico: BicheMâle
Apoyo: La Salle Noire (38), Bruit Blanc (05), le conservatoire de Montélimar (26)
Producción: La Cuivrerie
Uraufführung 2023, Trio Electric Jazz Prog
Gros Demi- Gros Détail, das ist die Raserei eines Cartoons, die Wut des Rock, die Frivolität des Jazz, ein roher Stammestanz. Es ist ländlich und wild.
Nicht toter Jazz, Rock mit Seele und groovige Progressivität!
Eine Dramaturgie der Materie, in der sich Organisches mit Innerem verbindet.
Mit :
Rémi Petitprez // Elektroposaune, Komposition
Sandrine Charrat // Elektrisches Saxophon
Julien Paget // Schlagzeug
Yohann Bardeau // Tonregie
Aufnahme und Mischung: Stéphane Piot, l’Hacienda Studios
Mastering: François Fanelli, Sonics Mastering Studio
Artwork: BicheMâle
Unterstützung: La Salle Noire (38), Bruit Blanc (05), le conservatoire de Montélimar (26)
Produktion: La Cuivrerie
Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par OT Figeac