Concert, Trio Electric Jazz Prog, Gros Demi- Gros Détail Espace Culturel Latronquière, 20 octobre 2023, Latronquière.

Latronquière,Lot

Création 2023, Trio Electric Jazz Prog

Gros Demi- Gros Détail, c’est la frénésie d’un cartoon, c’est la fureur du rock, la frivolité du jazz, une danse tribale et brute. C’est rural et c’est sauvage.

Du jazz pas mort, du rock dans l’âme et du progressif bien groovy !

Une dramaturgie de la matière où se branchent organique et rentre-dedans.

Avec :

Rémi Petitprez // Trombone électrifié, composition

Sandrine Charrat // Saxophone électrique

Julien Paget // Batterie

Yohann Bardeau // Régie son

Enregistrement et mixage : Stéphane Piot, studios l’Hacienda

Mastering : François Fanelli, Sonics Mastering Studio

Artwork : BicheMâle

Soutien : La Salle Noire (38), Bruit Blanc (05), le conservatoire de Montélimar (26)

Production : La Cuivrerie.

2023-10-20 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-20 . EUR.

Espace Culturel

Latronquière 46210 Lot Occitanie



Creation 2023, Trio Electric Jazz Prog

Gros Demi- Gros Détail is the frenzy of a cartoon, the fury of rock, the frivolity of jazz, a raw, tribal dance. It’s rural and wild.

Not dead jazz, soulful rock and groovy progressive!

A dramaturgy of the material where organic and in-your-face connect.

With :

Rémi Petitprez // Electrified trombone, composition

Sandrine Charrat // Electric saxophone

Julien Paget // Drums

Yohann Bardeau // Sound engineer

Recording and mixing: Stéphane Piot, studios l?Hacienda

Mastering: François Fanelli, Sonics Mastering Studio

Artwork: BicheMâle

Support : La Salle Noire (38), Bruit Blanc (05), le conservatoire de Montélimar (26)

Production: La Cuivrerie

Creación 2023, Trío Electric Jazz Prog

Gros Demi- Gros Détail es el frenesí de un dibujo animado, la furia del rock, la frivolidad del jazz, una danza cruda y tribal. Es rural y salvaje.

Jazz no muerto, rock conmovedor y groovy progresivo

Una dramaturgia del material donde lo orgánico y lo in-your-face se dan la mano.

Con :

Rémi Petitprez // Trombón electrificado, composición

Sandrine Charrat // Saxofón eléctrico

Julien Paget // Batería

Yohann Bardeau // Ingeniero de sonido

Grabación y mezcla: Stéphane Piot, estudios l’Hacienda

Masterización: François Fanelli, Sonics Mastering Studio

Material gráfico: BicheMâle

Apoyo: La Salle Noire (38), Bruit Blanc (05), le conservatoire de Montélimar (26)

Producción: La Cuivrerie

Uraufführung 2023, Trio Electric Jazz Prog

Gros Demi- Gros Détail, das ist die Raserei eines Cartoons, die Wut des Rock, die Frivolität des Jazz, ein roher Stammestanz. Es ist ländlich und wild.

Nicht toter Jazz, Rock mit Seele und groovige Progressivität!

Eine Dramaturgie der Materie, in der sich Organisches mit Innerem verbindet.

Mit :

Rémi Petitprez // Elektroposaune, Komposition

Sandrine Charrat // Elektrisches Saxophon

Julien Paget // Schlagzeug

Yohann Bardeau // Tonregie

Aufnahme und Mischung: Stéphane Piot, l’Hacienda Studios

Mastering: François Fanelli, Sonics Mastering Studio

Artwork: BicheMâle

Unterstützung: La Salle Noire (38), Bruit Blanc (05), le conservatoire de Montélimar (26)

Produktion: La Cuivrerie

