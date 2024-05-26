Cirque : Playground par Collectif Primavez Espace culturel Larreko Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle, 26 mai 2024, Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle.

Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Playground dépend de ses spectateurs, notamment pour soutenir le mât chinois et assurer le bon déroulement du spectacle.

Avec son énergie et sa complicité naturelle, Miguel cherche le public, le taquine. Chacun peut devenir acteur du spectacle et la scène devient un espace de jeu inclusif.

Lauréat de plusieurs prix internationaux, Miguel réussit habilement le mélange entre mât chinois, danse, mime et humour et nous embarque dans son univers tendre, naïf et élégant !

À partir de 3 ans..

2024-05-26 fin : 2024-05-26 15:45:00. EUR.

Espace culturel Larreko Place Xan Ithourria

Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle 64310 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Playground depends on the audience to support the Chinese mast and keep the show running smoothly.

With his energy and natural complicity, Miguel seeks out and teases the audience. Everyone can become an actor in the show, and the stage becomes an inclusive playground.

Winner of several international awards, Miguel skilfully blends Chinese mast, dance, mime and humor, drawing us into his tender, naive and elegant world!

For ages 3 and up.

Playground depende de su público para apoyar al mástil chino y mantener el espectáculo en marcha.

Con su energía y su complicidad natural, Miguel busca al público y se burla de él. Todo el mundo puede participar en el espectáculo, y el escenario se convierte en un patio de recreo inclusivo.

Ganador de varios premios internacionales, Miguel mezcla con maestría el mástil chino, la danza, la mímica y el humor, y nos adentra en su mundo tierno, ingenuo y elegante

A partir de 3 años.

Playground ist auf seine Zuschauer angewiesen, insbesondere um den chinesischen Mast zu stützen und den reibungslosen Ablauf der Show zu gewährleisten.

Mit seiner Energie und seiner natürlichen Komplizenschaft sucht Miguel das Publikum und neckt es. Jeder kann zum Akteur der Show werden und die Bühne wird zu einem inklusiven Spielraum.

Miguel, der mehrere internationale Preise gewonnen hat, schafft gekonnt die Mischung aus chinesischem Mast, Tanz, Pantomime und Humor und nimmt uns mit in seine zarte, naive und elegante Welt!

Ab 3 Jahren.

