1er Run éco team à Saint-Witz
16 octobre 2023, Saint-Witz.
Lundi 16 octobre, 09h30 Espace culturel La Tuilerie
La ville de Saint-Witz est heureuse d’organiser son 1er RUN ECO TEAM samedi 21 octobre 2023.
C’est quoi ? Un évènement sportif éco citoyen qui associe : je cours (9 km) ou je marche (4 km), et je ramasse les déchets à ma portée.
Accessible à tous, présenté aux enfants de l’école, venez nombreux participer à ce moment convivial et utile, en famille, entre amis.
Rendez-vous à 9h30 parvis de l’espace culturel La Tuilerie, rue de Paris, autour d’un accueil petit déj’ !
Inscriptions souhaitées sur runecoteam@saint-witz.fr
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-16T09:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-16T12:30:00+02:00
Run éco team Sport et développement durable