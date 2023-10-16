Cet évènement est passé 1er Run éco team à Saint-Witz Espace culturel La Tuilerie Saint-Witz Catégories d’Évènement: Saint-Witz

Val-d'Oise 1er Run éco team à Saint-Witz Espace culturel La Tuilerie Saint-Witz, 16 octobre 2023, Saint-Witz. 1er Run éco team à Saint-Witz Lundi 16 octobre, 09h30 Espace culturel La Tuilerie Inscriptions souhaitées sur runecoteam@saint-witz.fr La ville de Saint-Witz est heureuse d’organiser son 1er RUN ECO TEAM samedi 21 octobre 2023. C’est quoi ? Un évènement sportif éco citoyen qui associe : je cours (9 km) ou je marche (4 km), et je ramasse les déchets à ma portée. Accessible à tous, présenté aux enfants de l’école, venez nombreux participer à ce moment convivial et utile, en famille, entre amis. Rendez-vous à 9h30 parvis de l’espace culturel La Tuilerie, rue de Paris, autour d’un accueil petit déj’ ! Inscriptions souhaitées sur runecoteam@saint-witz.fr Circuit marche

Espace culturel La Tuilerie
rue de Paris 95470 Saint-Witz
Saint-Witz 95470 Val-d'Oise
Île-de-France

