Concert-Bal Folk Espace Culturel Jean Salles, Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon (69)

Concert-Bal Folk Espace Culturel Jean Salles, Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon (69), 11 mars 2023, . Concert-Bal Folk Samedi 11 mars 2023, 20h00 Espace Culturel Jean Salles, Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon (69) avec DiciDailleurs, Ribam’Bal et Vent Debout Espace Culturel Jean Salles, Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon (69) 20, Rue Châtelain Espace Culturel Jean Salles, 69110 Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon, France

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-11T20:00:00+01:00

2023-03-12T00:00:00+01:00

Détails Autres Lieu Espace Culturel Jean Salles, Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon (69) Adresse 20, Rue Châtelain Espace Culturel Jean Salles, 69110 Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon, France Age maximum 110 lieuville Espace Culturel Jean Salles, Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon (69)

Espace Culturel Jean Salles, Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon (69) https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie//