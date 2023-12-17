MABILLE : Miraculé ! Espace culturel Jean Ferrat Malemort
MABILLE : Miraculé ! Espace culturel Jean Ferrat Malemort, 17 décembre 2023, Malemort.
Malemort,Corrèze
Nouveau spectacle de Mabille : de Mittérand à Macron, il a survécu à tout !
A 20h30 à l’espace culturel Jean Ferrat.
Tarif :36€. Billettrie disponible chez Brive Tourisme..
2023-12-17 fin : 2023-12-17 . EUR.
Espace culturel Jean Ferrat
Malemort 19360 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Mabille’s new show: from Mittérand to Macron, he’s survived it all!
At 8:30pm at Espace Culturel Jean Ferrat.
Price: 36? Tickets available from Brive Tourisme.
El nuevo espectáculo de Mabille: de Mittérand a Macron, ¡ha sobrevivido a todo!
A las 20h30 en el Espace Culturel Jean Ferrat.
Precio: 36? Entradas disponibles en Brive Tourisme.
Neue Show von Mabille: Von Mittérand bis Macron hat er alles überlebt!
Um 20:30 Uhr im Kulturzentrum Jean Ferrat.
Preis: 36? Eintrittskarten sind bei Brive Tourisme erhältlich.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par Brive Tourisme