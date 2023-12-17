MABILLE : Miraculé ! Espace culturel Jean Ferrat Malemort, 17 décembre 2023, Malemort.

Malemort,Corrèze

Nouveau spectacle de Mabille : de Mittérand à Macron, il a survécu à tout !

A 20h30 à l’espace culturel Jean Ferrat.

Tarif :36€. Billettrie disponible chez Brive Tourisme..

2023-12-17 fin : 2023-12-17 . EUR.

Espace culturel Jean Ferrat

Malemort 19360 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Mabille’s new show: from Mittérand to Macron, he’s survived it all!

At 8:30pm at Espace Culturel Jean Ferrat.

Price: 36? Tickets available from Brive Tourisme.

El nuevo espectáculo de Mabille: de Mittérand a Macron, ¡ha sobrevivido a todo!

A las 20h30 en el Espace Culturel Jean Ferrat.

Precio: 36? Entradas disponibles en Brive Tourisme.

Neue Show von Mabille: Von Mittérand bis Macron hat er alles überlebt!

Um 20:30 Uhr im Kulturzentrum Jean Ferrat.

Preis: 36? Eintrittskarten sind bei Brive Tourisme erhältlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par Brive Tourisme