Léognan à un Incroyable Talent Espace Culturel Georges Brassens Léognan, 9 décembre 2023, Léognan.
Venez découvrir les Incroyables Talents de Léognan !
Vous voulez nous proposer un talent ?
Vous avez entre 4 à 99 ans ?
Chant, musique, imitation, poésie, danse, magie, sketch, humour, performance sportive ou artistique…
N’hésitez plus… Inscrivez-vous !.
Espace Culturel Georges Brassens Rue du 19 Mars 1962
Léognan 33850 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and discover Léognan’s Incroyables Talents!
Would you like to suggest a talent?
Are you between 4 and 99 years old?
Singing, music, imitation, poetry, dance, magic, sketch, humor, sports or artistic performance…
Don’t hesitate any longer… Sign up now!
¡Venga a descubrir los Incroyables Talentos de Léognan!
¿Quieres proponer un talento?
¿Tienes entre 4 y 99 años?
Canto, música, imitación, poesía, danza, magia, sketch, humor, espectáculo deportivo o artístico…
No lo dudes más… ¡Inscríbete ya!
Entdecken Sie die « Incroyables Talents » von Léognan!
Möchten Sie uns ein Talent vorschlagen?
Sind Sie zwischen 4 und 99 Jahre alt?
Gesang, Musik, Imitation, Poesie, Tanz, Magie, Sketch, Humor, sportliche oder künstlerische Leistung?
Zögern Sie nicht länger … Melden Sie sich an!
