Léognan à un Incroyable Talent Espace Culturel Georges Brassens Léognan, 9 décembre 2023, Léognan.

Léognan,Gironde

Venez découvrir les Incroyables Talents de Léognan !

Vous voulez nous proposer un talent ?

Vous avez entre 4 à 99 ans ?

Chant, musique, imitation, poésie, danse, magie, sketch, humour, performance sportive ou artistique…

N’hésitez plus… Inscrivez-vous !.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

Espace Culturel Georges Brassens Rue du 19 Mars 1962

Léognan 33850 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover Léognan’s Incroyables Talents!

Would you like to suggest a talent?

Are you between 4 and 99 years old?

Singing, music, imitation, poetry, dance, magic, sketch, humor, sports or artistic performance…

Don’t hesitate any longer… Sign up now!

¡Venga a descubrir los Incroyables Talentos de Léognan!

¿Quieres proponer un talento?

¿Tienes entre 4 y 99 años?

Canto, música, imitación, poesía, danza, magia, sketch, humor, espectáculo deportivo o artístico…

No lo dudes más… ¡Inscríbete ya!

Entdecken Sie die « Incroyables Talents » von Léognan!

Möchten Sie uns ein Talent vorschlagen?

Sind Sie zwischen 4 und 99 Jahre alt?

Gesang, Musik, Imitation, Poesie, Tanz, Magie, Sketch, Humor, sportliche oder künstlerische Leistung?

Zögern Sie nicht länger … Melden Sie sich an!

