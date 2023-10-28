50 nuances de JE(ux) Espace Culturel et Sportif Robert Ollive Allauch, 28 octobre 2023, Allauch.

Allauch,Bouches-du-Rhône

Dans ce one-man-show comique et multidisciplinaire, Docteur MOZZ se réinvente, se multiplie et nous offre un voyage humoristique au cœur de la nature humaine..

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 20:00:00. EUR.

Espace Culturel et Sportif Robert Ollive, 893 Avenue Salvador Allende

Allauch 13190 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



In this comic, multidisciplinary one-man show, Doctor MOZZ reinvents and multiplies himself, taking us on a humorous journey to the heart of human nature.

En este cómico y multidisciplinar espectáculo unipersonal, el Doctor MOZZ se reinventa y multiplica a sí mismo, llevándonos en un viaje humorístico al corazón de la naturaleza humana.

In dieser komödiantischen und multidisziplinären One-Man-Show erfindet sich Doktor MOZZ neu, multipliziert sich und bietet uns eine humorvolle Reise ins Herz der menschlichen Natur.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-16 par Maison du Tourisme d’Allauch