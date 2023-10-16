LES PROUESSES DE L’ADN ANCIEN Espace Culturel du val St Martin Pornic
LES PROUESSES DE L’ADN ANCIEN Espace Culturel du val St Martin Pornic, 16 octobre 2023, Pornic.
Pornic,Loire-Atlantique
Conférence animée Alain Froment et la participation exceptionnelle de Jean-Marc Bloch..
2023-10-16 14:00:00
Espace Culturel du val St Martin Rue du Jules Ferry
Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
Lecture by Alain Froment, with the exceptional participation of Jean-Marc Bloch.
Conferencia de Alain Froment, con la participación excepcional de Jean-Marc Bloch.
Konferenz unter der Leitung von Alain Froment und der außergewöhnlichen Teilnahme von Jean-Marc Bloch.
