LES PROUESSES DE L’ADN ANCIEN Espace Culturel du val St Martin Pornic, 16 octobre 2023, Pornic.

Pornic,Loire-Atlantique

Conférence animée Alain Froment et la participation exceptionnelle de Jean-Marc Bloch..

2023-10-16 fin : 2023-10-16 14:00:00. .

Espace Culturel du val St Martin Rue du Jules Ferry

Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Lecture by Alain Froment, with the exceptional participation of Jean-Marc Bloch.

Conferencia de Alain Froment, con la participación excepcional de Jean-Marc Bloch.

Konferenz unter der Leitung von Alain Froment und der außergewöhnlichen Teilnahme von Jean-Marc Bloch.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire