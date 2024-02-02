Apéro-Concert – Smoothie Beam Espace Culturel des Vikings – Espace Cafétéria Yvetot, 2 février 2024, Yvetot.

Yvetot,Seine-Maritime

C’est en 2018 que naquît cette formation à l’origine d’un hommage à Chesney Baker. Protéiforme, le trio élargit son répertoire sans limitation de style. Tantôt swing, tantôt manouche, toujours groovy. The Smoothie Beam est, aujourd’hui, composé de Rémi « Ramon » Dumont à la guitare, Ludowic Barrere à la trompette, au buggle et à la voix ainsi que d’Alexis Geslin à la guitare enjouée. Ce trio tâchera de vous faire vibrer d’émotions !.

2024-02-02 19:00:00 fin : 2024-02-02 . .

Espace Culturel des Vikings – Espace Cafétéria Rue Pierre de Coubertin

Yvetot 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The trio was born in 2018, originally as a tribute to Chesney Baker. The trio is multi-faceted, expanding its repertoire without stylistic limitations. Sometimes swing, sometimes gypsy, always groovy. Today, The Smoothie Beam is made up of Rémi « Ramon » Dumont on guitar, Ludowic Barrere on trumpet, flugelhorn and vocals, and Alexis Geslin on playful guitar. This trio is sure to stir your emotions!

El trío se formó en 2018 como homenaje a Chesney Baker. El trío es polifacético, ampliando su repertorio sin limitaciones estilísticas. A veces swing, a veces gitano, siempre groovy. En la actualidad, The Smoothie Beam está formado por Rémi ‘Ramon’ Dumont a la guitarra, Ludowic Barrere a la trompeta, fliscorno y voz, y Alexis Geslin a la guitarra alegre. Este trío te hará vibrar de emoción

Diese Formation entstand 2018 aus einer Hommage an Chesney Baker. Das Trio ist vielgestaltig und erweitert sein Repertoire ohne stilistische Einschränkungen. Mal Swing, mal Gypsy, immer groovy. The Smoothie Beam besteht heute aus Rémi « Ramon » Dumont an der Gitarre, Ludowic Barrere an der Trompete, dem Flügelhorn und der Stimme sowie Alexis Geslin an der verspielten Gitarre. Dieses Trio wird versuchen, Sie mit seinen Emotionen zu begeistern!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche