EXPOSITION EN BRIQUES LEGO® FABLES DE LA FONTAINE Espace culturel chapelle Sainte-Anne La Baule-Escoublac
Catégories d’Évènement:
EXPOSITION EN BRIQUES LEGO® FABLES DE LA FONTAINE Espace culturel chapelle Sainte-Anne La Baule-Escoublac, 25 novembre 2023, La Baule-Escoublac.
La Baule-Escoublac,Loire-Atlantique
.
2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 20:00:00. .
Espace culturel chapelle Sainte-Anne Place Leclerc
La Baule-Escoublac 44500 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire