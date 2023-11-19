CONCERT de Sainte Cécile Espace culturel bonne fontaine FORCALQUIER
Catégorie d’Évènement:
CONCERT de Sainte Cécile Espace culturel bonne fontaine FORCALQUIER, 19 novembre 2023, FORCALQUIER.
CONCERT de Sainte Cécile Dimanche 19 novembre, 16h00 Espace culturel bonne fontaine
Les personnages historiques à travers des compositions musicales pour orchestre d’Harmonie
Espace culturel bonne fontaine , 04300 FORCALQUIER FORCALQUIER
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-19T16:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-19T17:30:00+01:00
2023-11-19T16:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-19T17:30:00+01:00