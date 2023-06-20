Exposition « 50 ans de reportage photographique » Espace Culturel Bernard Tréhet Brécey, 20 juin 2023, Brécey.

Brécey,Manche

Jean-Yves Desfoux, le photographe aujourd’hui installé sur le territoire de Granville revient sur les terres de son enfance, à Brécey, où il présente tout cet été 2023, une exposition rétrospective de sa carrière entièrement dédiée à l’image et au reportage :

» J’y déroule le film de mes 50 ans de photographie, riches notamment d’incroyables reportages et de magnifiques rencontres sur la Normandie » explique le photographe ravi d’accrocher cette importante exposition là où son aventure photographique a commencé, il y a tout juste 50 ans.

Pratique :

Les 80 photos de l’exposition sont présentées en 2 parcours :

– L’un en extérieur, square de la Grenouille, route d’Avranches (accès libre)

– L’autre en intérieur : Espace Culturel Bernard Tréhet, de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 17h du lundi au vendredi – Fermé le we – ouvert le 14 juillet & 15 août (gratuit)..

Vendredi 2023-06-20 fin : 2023-09-15 . .

Espace Culturel Bernard Tréhet Square de la Grenouille

Brécey 50370 Manche Normandie



Jean-Yves Desfoux, the photographer now based in the Granville area, is returning to the land of his childhood, in Brécey, where he will be presenting a retrospective exhibition of his career entirely dedicated to images and reportage throughout the summer of 2023:

« I?m unrolling the film of my 50 years of photography, rich in incredible reports and magnificent encounters in Normandy », explains the photographer, delighted to be hanging this major exhibition where his photographic adventure began, just 50 years ago.

Practical information :

The 80 photos in the exhibition are presented in 2 routes:

– One outdoors, Square de la Grenouille, route d?Avranches (free access)

– The other indoors: Espace Culturel Bernard Tréhet, 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm, Monday to Friday ? Closed weekends ? open July 14 & August 15 (free).

Jean-Yves Desfoux, el fotógrafo afincado actualmente en la región de Granville, regresa a la tierra de su infancia, en Brécey, donde presentará durante todo el verano de 2023 una exposición retrospectiva de su carrera dedicada íntegramente a la fotografía y el reportaje:

« Desenrollo la película de mis 50 años de fotografía, rica en increíbles reportajes y magníficos encuentros en Normandía », explica el fotógrafo, encantado de colgar esta gran exposición donde comenzó su aventura fotográfica, hace justo 50 años.

Prácticas :

Las 80 fotos de la exposición se presentan en 2 recorridos:

– Uno exterior, en la plaza de la Grenouille, route d’Avranches (acceso libre)

– El otro en el interior: Espace Culturel Bernard Tréhet, de 10h a 12h y de 14h a 17h de lunes a viernes ? Cerrado los fines de semana. Abierto el 14 de julio y el 15 de agosto (acceso gratuito).

Jean-Yves Desfoux, der Fotograf, der heute in Granville lebt, kehrt in die Gegend seiner Kindheit zurück, nach Brécey, wo er im Sommer 2023 eine retrospektive Ausstellung seiner Karriere präsentiert, die ganz dem Bild und der Reportage gewidmet ist:

« Ich zeige einen Film über meine 50 Jahre Fotografie, in denen ich unglaubliche Reportagen und wunderbare Begegnungen in der Normandie hatte », erklärt der Fotograf und freut sich, diese wichtige Ausstellung an dem Ort zu zeigen, an dem sein fotografisches Abenteuer vor 50 Jahren begann.

Praktische Informationen :

Die 80 Fotos der Ausstellung werden auf zwei Wegen präsentiert:

– Einer im Freien, Square de la Grenouille, Route d’Avranches (freier Zugang)

– Der andere im Innenbereich: Espace Culturel Bernard Tréhet, von 10 bis 12 Uhr und von 14 bis 17 Uhr von Montag bis Freitag ? Am Wochenende geschlossen ? Am 14. Juli und 15. August geöffnet (kostenlos).

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche