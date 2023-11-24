Beauti’Ciné : projection du film « Flee » Espace culturel Beautiran, 24 novembre 2023, Beautiran.

Beautiran,Gironde

À l’occasion du mois du film documentaire, Beauticiné projettera « Flee », un film animé documentaire.

« Pour la première fois, Amin, 36 ans, un jeune réfugié afghan homosexuel, accepte de raconter son histoire. Il replonge dans son passé, entre innocence lumineuse de son enfance à Kaboul dans les années 1980 et traumatismes de la fuite de sa famille pendant la guerre civile, avant la prise du pouvoir par les talibans.

Après des années de clandestinité en Russie, Amin – un pseudonyme – arrive seul à 16 ans au Danemark, où il rencontre le réalisateur qui devient son ami. Au fil de son récit et des douleurs enfouies, l’émotion resurgit.

Aujourd’hui universitaire brillant installé avec son compagnon danois Kasper, le jeune homme confie un secret qu’il cachait depuis vingt ans. ».

2023-11-24 fin : 2023-11-24 . .

Espace culturel Rue de la Papeterie

Beautiran 33640 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



To mark Documentary Film Month, Beauticiné will be screening « Flee », an animated documentary.

« For the first time, 36-year-old Amin, a young gay Afghan refugee, agrees to tell his story. He delves into his past, between the bright innocence of his childhood in Kabul in the 1980s and the trauma of his family’s flight during the civil war, before the Taliban took power.

After years in hiding in Russia, Amin – a pseudonym – arrived alone in Denmark at the age of 16, where he met the director who became his friend. As his story unfolds, the pain he has buried in his past resurfaces.

Now a brilliant academic living with his Danish partner Kasper, the young man confides a secret he has been hiding for twenty years

Con motivo del Mes del Cine Documental, Beauticiné proyectará Flee, un documental de animación.

« Por primera vez, Amin, un joven refugiado afgano gay de 36 años, accede a contar su historia. Ahonda en su pasado, desde la brillante inocencia de su infancia en Kabul en los años 80 hasta el trauma de la huida de su familia durante la guerra civil, antes de que los talibanes tomaran el poder.

Tras años escondido en Rusia, Amin -seudónimo- llegó solo a Dinamarca a los 16 años, donde conoció al director que se convirtió en su amigo. A medida que relata su historia y el dolor que ha enterrado, la emoción resurge.

Ahora, brillante académico que vive con su pareja danesa Kasper, el joven confiesa un secreto que ha ocultado durante veinte años

Anlässlich des Monats des Dokumentarfilms zeigt Beauticiné « Flee », einen animierten Dokumentarfilm.

« Zum ersten Mal ist der 36-jährige Amin, ein junger homosexueller afghanischer Flüchtling, bereit, seine Geschichte zu erzählen. Er taucht in seine Vergangenheit ein, zwischen der strahlenden Unschuld seiner Kindheit in Kabul in den 1980er Jahren und den Traumata der Flucht seiner Familie während des Bürgerkriegs, bevor die Taliban die Macht übernahmen.

Nach Jahren des Untertauchens in Russland kommt Amin? ein Pseudonym? mit 16 Jahren allein nach Dänemark, wo er den Regisseur kennenlernt, der sein Freund wird. Im Laufe seiner Erzählung und der vergrabenen Schmerzen kommen die Emotionen wieder hoch.

Der junge Mann, der heute ein erfolgreicher Akademiker ist und mit seinem dänischen Lebensgefährten Kasper zusammenlebt, erzählt ein Geheimnis, das er seit 20 Jahren verborgen hielt

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT Montesquieu