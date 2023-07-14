Festival Kinoramax Attacks Espace culturel, 14 juillet 2023, Anglars-Juillac.

Anglars-Juillac,Lot

L’association Kinomad et la KinoTeaM sont très heureuses de vous proposer ce nouveau rendez-vous estival et convivial autour de l’image et du son.

Le kinoramax est un festival sur 3 jours à l’interstice des Arts visuels et sonores : concerts, projections, ateliers, spectacles, ciné-concerts, performances son et images, DJs, rencontres. musiques , découvertes, feux, phares à Night et autres surprises.

Sur place il y aura de quoi boire et manger, et il y aura une dégustation de vins.

Le Kinoramax se déroulera aussi bien en journée qu’en soirée: ateliers et projections en journée, concerts et spectacles le soir..

2023-07-14 à ; fin : 2023-07-16 . EUR.

Espace culturel

Anglars-Juillac 46140 Lot Occitanie



The Kinomad association and the KinoTeaM are very happy to propose you this new summer and friendly meeting around the image and the sound.

The kinoramax is a 3 days festival at the intersection of visual and sound arts: concerts, projections, workshops, shows, film-concerts, sound and image performances, DJs, meetings, music, discoveries, lights, Night lights and other surprises.

On the spot there will be food and drink, and there will be a wine tasting.

The Kinoramax will take place both during the day and in the evening: workshops and projections during the day, concerts and shows in the evening.

La asociación Kinomad y el KinoTeaM se complacen en ofrecerle este nuevo encuentro estival en torno a la imagen y el sonido.

Kinoramax es un festival de 3 días en la encrucijada de las artes visuales y sonoras: conciertos, proyecciones, talleres, espectáculos, cine-conciertos, performances de imagen y sonido, DJs, encuentros, música, descubrimientos, fuegos, Night lights y otras sorpresas.

En el recinto habrá comida y bebida, y se organizarán catas de vino.

Kinoramax tendrá lugar tanto de día como de noche: talleres y proyecciones durante el día, conciertos y espectáculos por la noche.

Der Verein Kinomad und die KinoTeaM freuen sich sehr, Ihnen dieses neue sommerliche und gesellige Treffen rund um Bild und Ton anbieten zu können.

Das Kinoramax ist ein dreitägiges Festival an der Schnittstelle zwischen visuellen und akustischen Künsten: Konzerte, Projektionen, Workshops, Aufführungen, Kinokonzerte, Ton- und Bildperformances, DJs, Begegnungen, Musik, Entdeckungen, Feuer, Leuchttürme in Night und andere Überraschungen.

Vor Ort gibt es etwas zu essen und zu trinken, und es wird eine Weinprobe geben.

Das Kinoramax findet sowohl tagsüber als auch abends statt: tagsüber Workshops und Vorführungen, abends Konzerte und Shows.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par OT CVL Vignoble