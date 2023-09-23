Ohn A.L. Society & Maloutt Espace Confluence Condat-sur-Vienne, 23 septembre 2023, Condat-sur-Vienne.

Condat-sur-Vienne,Haute-Vienne

À 20h30

Pour sa rentrée, Culture à Condat vous offre deux concerts délicieux pour le prix d’un ! On commence avec la folk du duo JOHN AL SOCIETY (Lise DELLAC et Anthony PICARD) et on poursuit avec l’harmonie et la malice des voix de MALOUTT.

JOHN A.L. SOCIETY

Dans les années 1930, John Avery Lomax part sillonner les routes des États-Unis dans un camion contenant du matériel pour camper et une machine à enregistrer. Il léguera des milliers d’enregistrements de chansons recueillis à travers les villages, les fermes, …

MALOUTT

Le duo Maloutt, c’est une histoire de frangines qui partagent les joies et les peines, les chansons tristes et celles qui mettent le feu. Géraldine SOUCHAUD-KESCH (guitare, voix, violon) et Marie COLLIARD, (chant, couronne, tom basse

Réservation obligatoire par téléphone (en lien)..

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23 . EUR.

Espace Confluence Rue de la République

Condat-sur-Vienne 87920 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



At 8:30 p.m

Culture à Condat is offering two delicious concerts for the price of one! We start with the folk of the JOHN AL SOCIETY duo (Lise DELLAC and Anthony PICARD) and continue with the harmony and mischievous voices of MALOUTT.

JOHN A.L. SOCIETY

In the 1930s, John Avery Lomax took to the roads of the United States in a truck containing camping equipment and a recording machine. He bequeathed thousands of recordings of songs collected in villages, farms, ?

MALOUTT

The Maloutt duo is a story of siblings who share joys and sorrows, sad songs and those that set the world on fire. Géraldine SOUCHAUD-KESCH (guitar, vocals, violin) and Marie COLLIARD, (vocals, crown, bass tom) are the two sisters of Maloutt

Reservations required by telephone (link).

A las 20.30 h

Culture à Condat ofrece dos deliciosos conciertos al precio de uno Empezamos con el folk del dúo JOHN AL SOCIETY (Lise DELLAC y Anthony PICARD) y continuamos con la armonía y las voces traviesas de MALOUTT.

JOHN A.L. SOCIETY

En los años 30, John Avery Lomax se lanzó a recorrer las carreteras de Estados Unidos en un camión con equipo de acampada y una máquina de grabación. Dejó un legado de miles de grabaciones de canciones recogidas en pueblos, granjas y zonas rurales

MALOUTT

El dúo Maloutt es una historia de hermanas que comparten alegrías y penas, canciones tristes y aquellas que incendian el mundo. Géraldine SOUCHAUD-KESCH (guitarra, voz, violín) y Marie COLLIARD, (voz, corona, tom bajo) son las dos hermanas

Reserva previa por teléfono (enlace).

Um 20:30 Uhr

Zu Beginn des neuen Jahres bietet Ihnen Culture à Condat zwei köstliche Konzerte zum Preis von einem! Wir beginnen mit dem Folk des Duos JOHN AL SOCIETY (Lise DELLAC und Anthony PICARD) und fahren fort mit der Harmonie und dem Schalk der Stimmen von MALOUTT.

JOHN A.L. SOCIETY

In den 1930er Jahren machte sich John Avery Lomax in einem Lastwagen mit Campingausrüstung und einem Aufnahmegerät auf den Weg durch die USA. Er hinterließ Tausende von Aufnahmen von Liedern, die er in Dörfern, auf Farmen und in der ganzen Welt gesammelt hatte

MALOUTT

Das Duo Maloutt ist eine Geschichte von Geschwistern, die Freud und Leid, traurige Lieder und solche, die Feuer machen, miteinander teilen. Géraldine SOUCHAUD-KESCH (Gitarre, Stimme, Violine) und Marie COLLIARD, (Gesang, Krone, Basstom)

Reservierung per Telefon erforderlich (als Link).

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par OT Limoges Métropole