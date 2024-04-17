LAURA LAUNE PRÉSENTE GLORY ALLÉLUIA À L’ESPACE COLMONT Espace Colmont Gorron, 17 avril 2024, Gorron.

Gorron,Mayenne

Laura Laune présente son nouveau spectacle »Glory Alléluia » sur la scène de l’Espace Colmont le 17 avril 2024 à 20h30.

2024-04-17 fin : 2024-04-17 22:30:00. EUR.

Espace Colmont

Gorron 53120 Mayenne Pays de la Loire



Laura Laune presents her new show »Glory Alléluia » at Espace Colmont on April 17, 2024 at 8:30 p.m

Laura Laune presenta su nuevo espectáculo »Glory Alléluia » en el Espace Colmont el 17 de abril de 2024 a las 20h30

Laura Laune präsentiert ihre neue Show »Glory Hallelujah » auf der Bühne des Espace Colmont am 17. April 2024 um 20:30 Uhr

