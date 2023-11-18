Saison Culturelle : Wanted Live Band Espace Claude Chabrol Sardent
Sardent,Creuse
Le far west comme si vous y étiez !
Dès 10 ans.
Programme complet ici https://www.calameo.com/read/0026956462b3b59bd669b.
2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 21:35:00. EUR.
Espace Claude Chabrol
Sardent 23250 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
? The Far West as if you were there!
??????? Ages 10 and up.
Full program here? https://www.calameo.com/read/0026956462b3b59bd669b
? ¡El Salvaje Oeste como si estuvieras allí!
??????? Para niños a partir de 10 años.
¿Programa completo aquí? https://www.calameo.com/read/0026956462b3b59bd669b
? Der Wilde Westen, als ob Sie dort wären!
??????? Ab 10 Jahren.
Vollständiges Programm hier? https://www.calameo.com/read/0026956462b3b59bd669b
