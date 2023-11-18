Saison Culturelle : Wanted Live Band Espace Claude Chabrol Sardent, 18 novembre 2023, Sardent.

Sardent,Creuse

Le far west comme si vous y étiez !

‍ ‍ ‍ Dès 10 ans.

Programme complet ici https://www.calameo.com/read/0026956462b3b59bd669b.

2023-11-18

Espace Claude Chabrol

Sardent 23250 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



? The Far West as if you were there!

??????? Ages 10 and up.

Full program here? https://www.calameo.com/read/0026956462b3b59bd669b

? ¡El Salvaje Oeste como si estuvieras allí!

??????? Para niños a partir de 10 años.

¿Programa completo aquí? https://www.calameo.com/read/0026956462b3b59bd669b

? Der Wilde Westen, als ob Sie dort wären!

??????? Ab 10 Jahren.

Vollständiges Programm hier? https://www.calameo.com/read/0026956462b3b59bd669b

