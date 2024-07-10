Arrêt d’urgence / AKOREAKRO Espace chapiteau Boulazac Isle Manoire, 10 juillet 2024, Boulazac Isle Manoire.

Boulazac Isle Manoire,Dordogne

Pour finir la saison à cœur joie, la célèbre compagnie AKOREACRO revient avec sa grande forme cirque-concerto tout terrain, familiale, acrobatique, musicale et spectaculaire pour l’espace public.

Huit circassiens prennent de la hauteur, passent du sol à la scène pour grimper jusqu’au ciel. Des envolées fulgurantes virevoltent et s’enchaînent à cent à l’heure dans des courses de vitesse sur fond de beat box et de techno enflammée. La musique bat son plein !

Le rythme monte crescendo, l’énergie explose les scores. Ça détone, ça voltige et cela produit un sacré bazar qui émerveille petits et grands. L’apogée d’un désordre vitaminé réjouissant et diablement fou. Pas de panique, tout est sous contrôle. À voir de toute urgence !.

2024-07-10 fin : 2024-07-10 22:00:00. EUR.

Espace chapiteau Plaine de Lamoura

Boulazac Isle Manoire 24750 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



To round off the season with a bang, the renowned AKOREACRO company returns with its all-encompassing, family-friendly, acrobatic, musical and spectacular circus-concerto for the public arena.

Eight circus performers take to the skies, moving from the ground to the stage. Dazzling flights of lightning twirl around them, racing at a hundred miles an hour against a backdrop of beat box and fiery techno. The music is in full swing!

The rhythm rises to a crescendo, the energy explodes the scores. It’s an explosive, fluttering spectacle that leaves audiences of all ages in awe. It’s the culmination of a vitamin-packed mess that’s delightful and devilishly crazy. Don’t panic, everything’s under control. A must-see!

Para cerrar con broche de oro la temporada, la célebre compañía AKOREACRO vuelve con su espectáculo integral de circo-concierto: familiar, acrobático, musical y espectacular en el espacio público.

Ocho artistas de circo surcan los cielos desde el suelo hasta el escenario. Deslumbrantes vuelos de fantasía giran a su alrededor, a cien kilómetros por hora, sobre un fondo de beat box y tecno ardiente. La música está en pleno apogeo

El ritmo va in crescendo, la energía hace estallar las partituras. Es un lío salvaje y giratorio que asombra a jóvenes y mayores por igual. Es la culminación de un lío vitaminado, delicioso y endiabladamente loco. Que no cunda el pánico, todo está bajo control. No se lo pierda

Um die Saison mit Freude zu beenden, kehrt die berühmte Kompanie AKOREACRO mit ihrer großen Form des Zirkuskonzerts zurück, die familienfreundlich, akrobatisch, musikalisch und spektakulär für den öffentlichen Raum ist.

Acht Zirkusartisten steigen in die Höhe, vom Boden auf die Bühne, um bis in den Himmel zu klettern. Fulminante Flüge drehen sich und reihen sich mit hundert Stunden pro Minute in Geschwindigkeitsrennen aneinander, untermalt von Beatbox und feurigem Techno. Die Musik ist in vollem Gange!

Das Tempo steigt und die Energie sprengt die Punktzahlen. Es kracht, es flattert und es entsteht ein ziemliches Durcheinander, das Groß und Klein in Staunen versetzt. Der Höhepunkt eines fröhlichen und teuflisch verrückten Vitamin-Durcheinanders. Keine Panik, alles ist unter Kontrolle. Unbedingt sehenswert!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par OT de Périgueux