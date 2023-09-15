Festival « Food Trucks » – Chauray Espace Bernard Larcher Chauray, 15 septembre 2023, Chauray.

Chauray,Deux-Sèvres

Un Festival unique à la fois gourmand, généreux, convivial, festif et sportif.

La ville de Chauray vous donne rendez-vous autour de 50 foodtrucks proposant une gastronomie créative, éclectique, qui permettra à tous les publics gourmands et curieux de découvrir de nouvelles saveurs et une cuisine de qualité. Un voyage gastronomique autour du monde !

➡ Infos Foodtrucks : http://bit.ly/3XWxOAC

➡ Programmation musicale : http://bit.ly/43woYLf

Lors de cette édition, le festival vibrera au rythme de la coupe du monde de rugby France 2023. Des retransmissions de matchs seront projetés sur grand écran dans un espace dédié au cœur du Festival. Un événement simplement festif dans une ambiance conviviale, succulente et divertissante !.

2023-09-15 fin : 2023-09-15 . EUR.

Espace Bernard Larcher Rue des Combes

Chauray 79180 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A unique festival that’s gourmet, generous, convivial, festive and sporting.

The town of Chauray will be hosting 50 foodtrucks offering creative, eclectic gastronomy, enabling all food-loving and curious audiences to discover new flavors and quality cuisine. A gastronomic journey around the world!

? Foodtrucks info: http://bit.ly/3XWxOAC

? Musical program: http://bit.ly/43woYLf

This year, the festival will be vibrating to the rhythm of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup. Match broadcasts will be shown on a big screen in a dedicated area at the heart of the Festival. A simply festive event in a convivial, succulent and entertaining atmosphere!

Un festival único, gastronómico, generoso, amistoso, festivo y deportivo.

La ciudad de Chauray acogerá 50 foodtrucks que ofrecerán una gastronomía creativa y ecléctica que permitirá a todos los públicos amantes de la gastronomía y curiosos descubrir nuevos sabores y una cocina de calidad. ¡Un viaje gastronómico alrededor del mundo!

? Información sobre los foodtrucks: http://bit.ly/3XWxOAC

? Programa musical: http://bit.ly/43woYLf

Este año, el festival vibrará al ritmo de la Copa del Mundo de Rugby Francia 2023. Los partidos se proyectarán en pantalla gigante en un espacio dedicado en el corazón del Festival. Un evento sencillamente festivo en un ambiente agradable, delicioso y divertido

Ein einzigartiges Festival, das gleichzeitig lecker, großzügig, gesellig, festlich und sportlich ist.

Die Stadt Chauray lädt Sie zu 50 Foodtrucks ein, die eine kreative, eklektische Gastronomie anbieten, die es allen gierigen und neugierigen Besuchern ermöglicht, neue Geschmäcker und eine qualitativ hochwertige Küche zu entdecken. Eine gastronomische Reise um die Welt!

? Infos zu Foodtrucks: http://bit.ly/3XWxOAC

? Musikalische Programmgestaltung: http://bit.ly/43woYLf

In diesem Jahr wird das Festival im Rhythmus der Rugby-Weltmeisterschaft France 2023 stattfinden. Die Spiele werden auf einer Großleinwand in einem speziellen Bereich im Herzen des Festivals übertragen. Ein einfach festliches Ereignis in einer freundlichen, saftigen und unterhaltsamen Atmosphäre!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin