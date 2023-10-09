« LUNDI NUMÉRIQUE » Espace Auriac Saint-Jean-le-Thomas, 9 octobre 2023, Saint-Jean-le-Thomas.

« LUNDI NUMÉRIQUE » Lundi 9 octobre, 10h00, 14h00 Espace Auriac GRATUIT SUR INSCRIPTION – Places limitées

Le CLIC du Sud Manche et l’association Vivre et Vieillir dans son Village organisent un grand quizz en ligne.

Amenez vos amis, venez vous amusez et testez vos connaissances en histoire locale et en culture générale !

Espace Auriac Chemin du Vieux Château 50530 SAINT-JEAN LE THOMAS Saint-Jean-le-Thomas 50530 Manche Normandie 02.33.68.21.35 contact@clic-sudmanche.fr

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-09T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-09T12:30:00+02:00

2023-10-09T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-09T16:30:00+02:00

NUMERIQUE QUIZZ