Stage Manga – BD Espace André Joly La Celle-Saint-Cloud La Celle-Saint-Cloud Catégories d’Évènement: La Celle-Saint-Cloud

Yvelines Stage Manga – BD Espace André Joly La Celle-Saint-Cloud, 17 juillet 2023, La Celle-Saint-Cloud. Stage Manga – BD 17 et 18 juillet Espace André Joly Initiation dessins manga bd Espace André Joly 2 bis Av. des Haras 78170 La Celle-Saint-Cloud La Celle-Saint-Cloud 78170 Yvelines Île-de-France Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-17T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-17T17:00:00+02:00

2023-07-18T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-18T17:00:00+02:00 ©Image by gstudioimagen1 on Freepik Détails Catégories d’Évènement: La Celle-Saint-Cloud, Yvelines Autres Lieu Espace André Joly Adresse 2 bis Av. des Haras 78170 La Celle-Saint-Cloud Ville La Celle-Saint-Cloud Departement Yvelines Lieu Ville Espace André Joly La Celle-Saint-Cloud

Espace André Joly La Celle-Saint-Cloud Yvelines https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la celle-saint-cloud/

Stage Manga – BD Espace André Joly La Celle-Saint-Cloud 2023-07-17 was last modified: by Stage Manga – BD Espace André Joly La Celle-Saint-Cloud Espace André Joly La Celle-Saint-Cloud 17 juillet 2023