Stage Manga – BD Espace André Joly La Celle-Saint-Cloud La Celle-Saint-Cloud
Stage Manga – BD Espace André Joly La Celle-Saint-Cloud, 17 juillet 2023, La Celle-Saint-Cloud.
Stage Manga – BD 17 et 18 juillet Espace André Joly
Initiation dessins manga bd
Espace André Joly 2 bis Av. des Haras 78170 La Celle-Saint-Cloud La Celle-Saint-Cloud 78170 Yvelines Île-de-France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-07-17T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-17T17:00:00+02:00
2023-07-18T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-18T17:00:00+02:00
©Image by gstudioimagen1 on Freepik