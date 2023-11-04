Dia des los Muertos Espace Alvarado Mézières-en-Brenne, 4 novembre 2023, Mézières-en-Brenne.

Mézières-en-Brenne,Indre

En novembre, on parle de la mort à la médiathèque ! Mais pas n’importe comment… On essaiera d’y mettre de la joie, de montrer comment ça peux se passer ailleurs (au Mexique), on n’aura pas peur des mots (enfin on essaiera), on accueillera les émotions, on y mettra un peu de poésie et de réconfort…. Familles

Samedi 2023-11-04 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-04 . EUR.

Espace Alvarado

Mézières-en-Brenne 36290 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



In November, we’re talking about death at the media library! But not just any old way? We’ll try to put a happy face on it, to show how it can happen elsewhere (in Mexico), we won’t be afraid of words (well, we’ll try), we’ll welcome emotions, we’ll put a little poetry and comfort into it…

En noviembre hablaremos de la muerte en la biblioteca multimedia Pero no de cualquier manera.. Intentaremos ponerle una cara alegre, mostrar cómo las cosas pueden suceder en otros lugares (en México), no tendremos miedo a las palabras (o al menos intentaremos no tenerlo), acogeremos las emociones y añadiremos un poco de poesía y consuelo…

Im November wird in der Mediathek über den Tod gesprochen! Aber nicht auf irgendeine Weise? Wir werden versuchen, Freude hineinzubringen, zu zeigen, wie es anderswo (in Mexiko) sein kann, wir werden keine Angst vor Worten haben (zumindest werden wir es versuchen), wir werden Emotionen willkommen heißen, ein wenig Poesie und Trost hineinbringen…

