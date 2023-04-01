CLUEDO GÉANT Espace Alba Le Boupère Le Boupère Catégories d’Évènement: Le Boupère

Vendée Le Boupère . Accompagné du Shifoumi la ludothèque vous propose un Cluedo géant. A partir de 8 ans. Inscription obligatoire. Votre ludothèque à 10 ans ! ludotheque.atoidejouer@orange.fr +33 2 51 57 62 88 Espace Alba 5 Place Clément V Le Boupère

