CLUEDO GÉANT 
Espace Alba, 1 avril 2023, Le Boupère

CLUEDO GÉANT  

2023-04-01 – 2023-04-01
  Accompagné du Shifoumi la ludothèque vous propose un Cluedo géant.

A partir de 8 ans. Inscription obligatoire.

Votre ludothèque à 10 ans !

ludotheque.atoidejouer@orange.fr +33 2 51 57 62 88

