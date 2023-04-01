CLUEDO GÉANT Espace Alba Le Boupère Le Boupère
Accompagné du Shifoumi la ludothèque vous propose un Cluedo géant.
A partir de 8 ans. Inscription obligatoire.
Votre ludothèque à 10 ans !
ludotheque.atoidejouer@orange.fr +33 2 51 57 62 88
