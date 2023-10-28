9E SALON DU LIVRE À YPORT Espace Alain Mutel Yport
L’association Les Amarres organise le 9ème salon du livre !
Au programme : dédicaces, rencontres et spectacles.
Entrée gratuite..
Espace Alain Mutel Rue Emmanuel Foy
Yport 76111 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Les Amarres association organizes 9th book fair!
On the program: book signings, meetings and shows.
Free admission.
La asociación Les Amarres organiza su 9ª feria del libro
En el programa: firmas de libros, encuentros y espectáculos.
Entrada gratuita.
Der Verein Les Amarres organisiert die 9. Buchmesse!
Auf dem Programm stehen Signierstunden, Begegnungen und Aufführungen.
Kostenloser Eintritt.
