9E SALON DU LIVRE À YPORT Espace Alain Mutel Yport, 28 octobre 2023, Yport.

Yport,Seine-Maritime

L’association Les Amarres organise le 9ème salon du livre !

Au programme : dédicaces, rencontres et spectacles.

Entrée gratuite..

2023-10-28 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 18:00:00. .

Espace Alain Mutel Rue Emmanuel Foy

Yport 76111 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Les Amarres association organizes 9th book fair!

On the program: book signings, meetings and shows.

Free admission.

La asociación Les Amarres organiza su 9ª feria del libro

En el programa: firmas de libros, encuentros y espectáculos.

Entrada gratuita.

Der Verein Les Amarres organisiert die 9. Buchmesse!

Auf dem Programm stehen Signierstunden, Begegnungen und Aufführungen.

Kostenloser Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche