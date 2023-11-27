Cinéma Espace AGAPIT – » Une année difficile » Espace Agapit Saint-Maixent-l’École, 27 novembre 2023, Saint-Maixent-l'École.

Saint-Maixent-l’École,Deux-Sèvres

De Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

Avec Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Noémie Merlant

Albert et Bruno sont surendettés et en bout de course, c’est dans le chemin associatif qu’ils empruntent ensemble qu’ils croisent des jeunes militants écolos. Plus attirés par la bière et les chips gratuites que par leurs arguments, ils vont peu à peu intégrer le mouvement sans conviction….

2023-11-27 fin : 2023-11-27 . EUR.

Espace Agapit Place Denfert-Rochereau

Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



By Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

With Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Noémie Merlant

Albert and Bruno are over-indebted and at the end of their tether, and it’s on the associative path they’re taking together that they come across a group of young environmental activists. More attracted by the beer and free chips than by their arguments, they gradually join the movement without conviction?

Por Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

Con Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Noémie Merlant

Albert y Bruno, sobreendeudados y al límite de sus fuerzas, conocen a un grupo de jóvenes ecologistas en el marco de su trabajo comunitario. Más atraídos por la cerveza y las patatas fritas gratis que por sus argumentos, poco a poco se unen al movimiento sin convicción..

Von Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

Mit Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Noémie Merlant

Albert und Bruno sind überschuldet und am Ende ihres Weges. Auf ihrem gemeinsamen Weg durch die Vereine treffen sie auf junge Öko-Aktivisten. Sie sind mehr von Bier und kostenlosen Chips als von ihren Argumenten angezogen und werden nach und nach Teil der Bewegung, ohne jedoch wirklich davon überzeugt zu sein

