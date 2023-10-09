Cinéma Espace AGAPIT – « Mission: impossible – Dead reckoning Partie 1 » Espace Agapit Saint-Maixent-l’École, 9 octobre 2023, Saint-Maixent-l'École.

Saint-Maixent-l’École,Deux-Sèvres

De Christopher McQuarrie

Avec Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames

Dans Mission : Impossible – Dead Reckoning Partie 1, Ethan Hunt et son équipe de l’IMF se lancent dans leur mission la plus périlleuse à ce jour : traquer une effroyable nouvelle arme avant que celle-ci ne tombe entre de mauvaises mains et menace l’humanité entière..

2023-10-09 fin : 2023-10-09 . EUR.

Espace Agapit Place Denfert-Rochereau

Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



By Christopher McQuarrie

With Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most perilous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens all humanity.

Por Christopher McQuarrie

Con Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames

En Misión Imposible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Ethan Hunt y su equipo del FMI se embarcan en su misión más peligrosa hasta la fecha: localizar una nueva y aterradora arma antes de que caiga en las manos equivocadas y amenace a toda la humanidad.

Von Christopher McQuarrie

Mit Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Teil 1 begeben sich Ethan Hunt und sein IMF-Team auf ihre bislang gefährlichste Mission: Sie müssen eine schreckliche neue Waffe aufspüren, bevor sie in die falschen Hände gerät und die gesamte Menschheit bedroht.

