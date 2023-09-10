19ÈME RANDO RAZÈS Escueillens-et-Saint-Just-de-Bélengard, 10 septembre 2023, Escueillens-et-Saint-Just-de-Bélengard.

Escueillens-et-Saint-Just-de-Bélengard,Aude

Organisé par la Communauté de communes du Limouxin, cet évènement familial autour des activités de pleine nature témoigne d’une véritable dynamique locale pour valoriser les loisirs sportifs mais aussi le patrimoine naturel, gastronomique et culturel du Razès.

8h – 11h : Randonnée pédestre : 17 km – 13 km – 5 km -Départ libre, non chronométré

10h – 17h : Randonnée pédestre Tout public – 2 km. Ouvert aux personnes à mobilités réduites et accueil spécifique par l’Association UMEN. Inscription obligatoire auprès de l’UMEN : 05 62 24 18 18

8h – 11h : Randonnée vtt -Départ libre avec le club VTT Limoux 7 km – 8 km – 9 km

9h – 10h : Randonnée équestre Départ Libre 28 km avec le Comité Départemental de Tourisme Équestre

Renseignements : 06 80 63 74 27

11h – 17h : Marché Gourmand des producteurs.

Dégustation et vente de produits locaux : toute une panoplie de saveurs qui permettra de composer les assiettes gourmandes pour le repas de midi. Ambiance conviviale. Les producteurs vous feront découvrir leurs spécialités tout simplement de notre terroir à votre assiette…

10h – 17h : De nombreuses animations tout au long de la journée : Animation payante participation :Poneys, calèche, canoë, sécurité à vélo

Animation gratuite : Initiation judo, ateliers créatifs, jeux de société avec la MJC du Razès, découverte des insectes.

Escueillens-et-Saint-Just-de-Bélengard 11240 Aude Occitanie



Organized by the Communauté de communes du Limouxin, this family-friendly event featuring outdoor activities is proof of a genuine local drive to promote not only sporting activities, but also the natural, gastronomic and cultural heritage of the Razès region.

8am – 11am: Hiking: 17 km – 13 km – 5 km – Free start, not timed

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Walking tour for the general public – 2 km. Open to people with reduced mobility and special welcome by the UMEN Association. Registration required with UMEN: 05 62 24 18 18

8am – 11am: Mountain biking – Free departure with Club VTT Limoux 7 km – 8 km – 9 km

9am – 10am: Horse riding – Free departure 28 km with the Comité Départemental de Tourisme Equestre

Information : 06 80 63 74 27

11am ? 5pm: Gourmet producers’ market.

Tasting and sale of local produce: a whole panoply of flavors to compose gourmet plates for lunch. Friendly atmosphere. Producers will be on hand to share their specialties, from the local soil to your plate?

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Numerous activities throughout the day: Paid activities: ponies, horse-drawn carriages, canoeing, bike safety, etc

Free activities: Judo initiation, creative workshops, board games with the MJC du Razès, insect discovery, etc

Organizado por la Communauté de communes du Limouxin, este acontecimiento familiar en torno a las actividades al aire libre refleja una auténtica voluntad local de promover no sólo las actividades deportivas, sino también el patrimonio natural, gastronómico y cultural del Razès.

8.00 – 11.00: Senderismo: 17 km – 13 km – 5 km – Salida libre, no cronometrada

10h – 17h: Paseo para el público en general – 2 km. Abierto a personas con movilidad reducida y acogida especial por la Asociación UMEN. Es necesario inscribirse en la UMEN: 05 62 24 18 18

8h – 11h: Paseo en bicicleta de montaña – Salida libre con el club de bicicleta de montaña de Limoux 7 km – 8 km – 9 km

9.00 h – 10.00 h: Paseo a caballo – Salida gratuita 28 km con el Comité Départemental de Tourisme Equestre

Información: 06 80 63 74 27

de 11.00 a 17.00 h: Mercado de productores gastronómicos.

Degustación y venta de productos locales: todo un abanico de sabores para elegir a la hora de confeccionar los platos gastronómicos para el almuerzo. Un ambiente agradable. Los productores estarán encantados de mostrarle sus especialidades, de nuestros productos locales a su plato..

10.00 h – 17.00 h: Numerosas actividades a lo largo del día: Actividades de pago: ponis, coches de caballos, piragüismo, seguridad en bicicleta, etc

Actividades gratuitas: iniciación al judo, talleres creativos, juegos de mesa con el MJC du Razès, descubrimiento de insectos, etc

Dieses von der Communauté de communes du Limouxin organisierte Familienereignis rund um Aktivitäten in der freien Natur zeugt von einer echten lokalen Dynamik, um sportliche Freizeitaktivitäten, aber auch das natürliche, gastronomische und kulturelle Erbe des Razès aufzuwerten.

8.00 – 11.00 Uhr: Wanderung: 17 km – 13 km – 5 km – Freier Start, keine Zeitmessung

10h – 17h: Wanderung Alle Altersgruppen – 2 km. Offen für Personen mit eingeschränkter Mobilität und spezieller Empfang durch den Verein UMEN. Obligatorische Anmeldung bei UMEN: 05 62 24 18 18

8h – 11h: Mountainbike-Tour – Freier Start mit dem Club VTT Limoux 7 km – 8 km – 9 km

9h – 10h : Reittour – Freier Start 28 km mit dem Comité Départemental de Tourisme Équestre

Auskunft: 06 80 63 74 27

11h – 17h: Gourmet-Markt der Erzeuger.

Verkostung und Verkauf von lokalen Produkten: eine ganze Palette von Geschmacksrichtungen, die es ermöglichen, die Feinschmeckerteller für das Mittagessen zusammenzustellen. Eine gesellige Atmosphäre. Die Produzenten zeigen Ihnen ihre Spezialitäten, die ganz einfach aus unserer Region auf Ihren Teller kommen

10h – 17h: Zahlreiche Animationen den ganzen Tag über: Kostenpflichtige Animationen: Ponys, Kutsche, Kanu, Fahrradsicherheit

Kostenlose Animation: Judo, Kreativworkshops, Gesellschaftsspiele mit dem MJC du Razès, Entdeckung von Insekten

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Limouxin