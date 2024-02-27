Holly Humberstone ROCKHAL CLUB, 27 février 2024, ESCH SUR ALZETTE.

Holly Humberstone ROCKHAL CLUB. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-02-27 à 20:00 (2024-02-13 au ). Tarif : 28.5 à 28.5 euros.

Prepare to be captivated as Rockhal proudly presents the sensational Holly Humberstone, the British singer-songwriter who has taken the world by storm. With her highly anticipated debut album, “Paint My Bedroom Black,” Holly has solidified her place as one of the most exciting alternative pop stars of her generation. Don’t miss the chance to experience her raw emotion and storytelling prowess live on Tuesday, 27th February 2024 as she will present her brand album “Into Your Room”. From her parent’s Haunted House to the bustling streets of London, Holly’s music is a lens into her chaotic thoughts and deep feelings. Her award-winning artistry has already earned her two Ivor Novello nominations, the BRIT Rising Star in 2022, and runner-up in BBC Sound Of 2021. Songs like “Antichrist” and “Room Service” showcase her unique ability to delve into introspection and extraversion, capturing the visceral duality that informs her lyricism and sound. Her music resonates on a universal level, touching on themes of love, loss, and the complexities of youth. She will present her brand new album “Into Your Room” with already highly acclaimed songs such as “Superbloodmoon” with d4vd. Holly Humberstone

Votre billet est ici

ROCKHAL CLUB ESCH SUR ALZETTE 5, AVENUE DU ROCK’N’ROLL / BELVAL 4361

28.5

EUR28.5.

