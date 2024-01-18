TESSERACT War of Being Tour 2024 ROCKHAL CLUB, 18 janvier 2024, ESCH SUR ALZETTE.

TESSERACT War of Being Tour 2024 ROCKHAL CLUB. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-01-18 à 18:45 (2024-01-18 au ). Tarif : 34.5 à 34.5 euros.

As time rolls inexorably forward, music’s ability to capture the moment remains its most important trait. Five years on from the release of their last studio album, UK progressive metal titans TesseracT have reached the most significant and creative moment in their career to date. An audacious, ambitious and all-encompassing body of work, War Of Being is an album that could change everything. An immersive voyage through conflict, confusion, enlightenment and resolution, War Of Being is a thrilling and thought-provoking album. From the tantalising, atmospheric rush of the opening ‘Natural Disaster’ onwards, it is a free-flowing but meticulously crafted tour-de-force. Songs like ‘Echoes’ and ‘The Grey’ deftly mould the classic TesseracT sound into surprising new shapes, while the amorphous, unpredictable likes of ‘Legion’ (featuring a monstrous quasi-duet between rhythm section alumni Williams and Postones) and ‘Burden’ stride purposefully away from the expected, weaving ornate melodies around a newly inventive framework of polyrhythmic angularity. Most mind-blowing of all, the towering, 12-minute centrepiece of the title track….CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE UNDER THE AGE OF 16 MAY ONLY ENTER THE ARENA IF ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT OR AN ADULT WITH PARENTAL POWER

Votre billet est ici

ROCKHAL CLUB ESCH SUR ALZETTE 5, AVENUE DU ROCK’N’ROLL / BELVAL 4361

34.5

EUR34.5.

