Giant Rooks ROCKHAL CLUB, 12 janvier 2024, ESCH SUR ALZETTE.

Giant Rooks ROCKHAL CLUB. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-01-12 à 20:00 (2024-01-07 au ). Tarif : 36.5 à 36.5 euros.

The indie sensation that’s sweeping the globe, Giant Rooks, is embarking on their “How Have You Been? – The Tour.” which stop by the Rockhal on Friday the 12th January 2024 in Luxembourg. The tour coincides with the release of their highly anticipated album, “How Have You Been?”, set to drop on the 2nd February 2024. This album features their latest hit single, “For You,” a soul-stirring anthem that promises to be an emotional high point of the live show. GIANT ROOKS

Votre billet est ici

ROCKHAL CLUB ESCH SUR ALZETTE 5, AVENUE DU ROCK’N’ROLL / BELVAL 4361

