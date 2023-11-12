Lil Tjay – Beat The Odds Tour ROCKHAL CLUB, 12 novembre 2023, ESCH SUR ALZETTE.

Lil Tjay – Beat The Odds Tour ROCKHAL CLUB. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-12 à 20:00 (2023-11-12 au ). Tarif : 46.5 à 46.5 euros.

Before Lil Tjay- an NYC-born 21-year-old – became an internet heartthrob with streams in the multi-millions, he was just a kid from the Bronx. A closer listen offers the biography of a kid who survived adult sins and consequences before he was old enough to drive. Raised in an NYC neighborhood saturated with gang culture and deficient of positivity, Lil Tjay eventually earned himself a year of incarceration. Upon release, he committed himself to finding legal routes toward his music dreams. The studio would be his saving grace and destiny. His first recording birthed the heartless yet catchy “Resume.” Soon after, the flammable “Brothers” would earn him his first Internet smash. He’s since had collaborations with a handful of prominent musicians such as YG, Pop Smoke, Tory Lanez & 6LACK. In fact, Lil Tjay released his ground-breaking single “Calling My Phone” which topped multiple streaming charts with 6Lack. He then followed up the viral track with his highly anticipated sophomore album Destined 2 Win in April 2021, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. Tjay survived a near-fatal shooting in 2022 and is back with a vengeance, with plans to have 2023 be a huge year filled with new music.

ROCKHAL CLUB ESCH SUR ALZETTE 5, AVENUE DU ROCK’N’ROLL / BELVAL 4361

