Tenacious D The Spicy Meatball Tour ROCKHAL, 3 mai 2024, ESCH SUR ALZETTE.

Tenacious D The Spicy Meatball Tour ROCKHAL. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-05-03 à 20:00 (2024-05-03 au ). Tarif : 54.5 à 54.5 euros.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass, the dynamic duo behind Tenacious D, formed the Greatest Band in the World in the late ’90s in Los Angeles. Their journey includes a hit HBO variety series in 1999, a Platinum-certified self-titled album in 2001, and a feature film, « Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, » in 2006. Their 2012 album, « Rize of the Fenix, » earned a Grammy nomination. In 2013, they founded the Festival Supreme, a music and comedy festival in LA featuring top acts. Tenacious D also won a Grammy in 2014 for Best Metal Performance. In 2018, they released « Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto, » an animated film with a hand-drawn frame and accompanying soundtrack. A graphic novel completed the Post-Apocalypto universe in 2020. In 2021-2022, they released cover songs for charity and launched a fiber bars line. They continued their creative streak with « Words + Music | Vol. 29 | Tenacious D’s The Road To Redunktion, » an Audible Original featuring archival audio. In 2023, they rocked Las Vegas with sold-out shows, launched « The Spicy Meatball Tour, » released a hit song « Video Games » and a viral cover of « Wicked Game. » With 1 million Instagram followers, Tenacious D remains the Greatest Band That Ever Played on Planet Earth, selling out shows worldwide. Tenacious D

Votre billet est ici

ROCKHAL ESCH SUR ALZETTE 5, AVENUE DU ROCK’N’ROLL / BELVAL 4361

54.5

EUR54.5.

